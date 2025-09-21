"They keep getting over the line" - Gary Neville speaks on Liverpool's performances after Everton win

Gary Neville has spoken about the performances put out by Liverpool this season following a sixth successive win on Saturday. The Reds picked up all three points at home to rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby, claiming a 2-1 win.

Ad

Pundit Neville spoke on NBC Sports about the Merseyside derby, sharing his opinion on what Arne Slot's team have shown this season. The Manchester United legend pointed at the way the Reds have managed to win all of their games even when not at their best as a sign of a great team.

"They keep getting over the line, its a great habit to have, I don't think they are at their very best yet but they have so much firepower. The manager is brave, Slot goes to win every single game. A little bit nervy for them when Everton scored but when you look at Liverpool, it always feels like they've got another gear to shift into and do enough to win matches and that is a great habit", he said.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool have defeated every side they have come up against, winning five games in the Premier League and once in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid. They have had to depend on late smash-and-grab performances and ridden their luck, at times, but they have maintained their 100% record this season.

Following their league triumph in the 2024-25 season, the Reds made significant investments this summer. They broke the Premier League record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, spending a combined £246 million on the pair.

Ad

Liverpool set to rest quintet for Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool will be without the quintet of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch for their Carabao Cup game this week. The Reds will face Championship side Southampton in the third round of the competition on Tuesday, September 23rd at Anfield.

Arne Slot spoke with the press after his side overcame Merseyside rivals Everton in their league encounter on Saturday. The Dutch tactician revealed that he plans to rotate his squad for the game against the Saints, pointing out that it could be to their advantage.

Ad

“I can tell you now you won't be seeing them on Tuesday. If that's any help for Southampton then they will know", he said via standard.co.uk.

Liverpool have won all six of their games so far this season and will hope to extend their fine start with another win over the Saints, who are 19th in the Championship. The Reds lost in the final of the Carabao Cup last season, with Newcastle United defeating them to pick up a first trophy in 70 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More