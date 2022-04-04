"They have to keep him"- Michael Dawson says Arsenal 'would be in trouble' if they lose Barcelona target

Michael Dawson has claimed Arsenal has to keep hold of French striker Alexandre Lacazette. The former Lyons star's has attracted interest from La Liga giants Barcelona. Lacazette could be enticed into a move to Camp Nou, where he will reunite with former Arsenal teammate and close friend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang parted ways with Arsenal by mutual consent during the January transfer window. He joined Barcelona on a free transfer. Arsenal failed to sign an adequate replacement for the Gabon international. Lacazette replaced Aubameyang as the north London club's captain.

He has formed a formidable partnership with Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli in attack. Arsenal's youngsters have benefited and developed thanks to his leadership and incredible link-up play. The striker's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Dawson therefore believes the Gunners 'would be in trouble' if Lacazette left the club.

"Then they would be in trouble because they wouldn't then have a centre-forward. They have to keep him," Dawson told Sky Sports News.

Dawson believes Lacazette could opt to run down his contract as Arsenal have been linked with a move for Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"If that happens, they you say 'okay we are giving 'x,y and z'. So you then look at Calvert-Lewin and say 'we are going to spend that on the long-term.' Otherwise, he [Lacazette] would have had a new contract by now. There are nine games left."

Alexandre Lacazette has scored just four goals in the Premier League this season. He has, however, provided seven assists in his last 12 league games for the club.

The 30-year-old's performances have caught the eye of Barcelona. The Catalan giants are preparing themselves for the departure of Sevilla loanee Luuk de Jong this summer. Barcelona will therefore be keen to sign a top-quality striker to provide cover and competition to Aubameyang.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona will attempt to sign striker Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer when his Arsenal contract expires this summer.



Arsenal should look to keep hold of Barcelona target Alexandre Lacazette

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was one of the standout strikers in the Premier League last season as he scored 16 goals in 33 games. Everton are currently languishing in 17th place in the league table and are at risk of being relegated to the Championship.

Calvert-Lewin could therefore be available for a bargain price this summer. The England international is expected to make the move to one of the Premier League's top clubs this season.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the striker, who they view as the ideal replacement for Aubameyang. Many fans and pundits believe Alexandre Lacazette will leave the Emirates Stadium if the club signs Calvert-Lewin.

They must, however, look to keep hold of the 30-year-old because of the impact he has had on their performances and the dressing room. Furthermore, the club could also be set to lose Eddie Nketiah this summer.

Sun Sport @SunSport Arsenal in Calvert-Lewin boost as agent insists no deal has agreed with any club thesun.co.uk/sport/18096640… Arsenal in Calvert-Lewin boost as agent insists no deal has agreed with any club thesun.co.uk/sport/18096640…

The youngster's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. He has been a bit-part player this season, and is therefore expected to run down his contract a join a club where he will play regular football.

The Premier League giants should therefore try to persuade Lacazette to extend his contract in the coming weeks and reject the advances of Barcelona.

