"They all knew instantly" - Michael Owen shares what James Milner told him about Liverpool superstar

Liverpool's January signing Luis Diaz has been a revelation in his first few weeks with the club. After joining the Reds from Porto for an initial fee of £37 million, the Colombian has fit in perfectly with an already established squad.

While many were left surprised by the instant impact, teammate James Milner and the rest of the squad believed he was the right fit straight away. Former Reds striker Michael Owen has revealed what Milner told him about Diaz.

He stated that the squad members were impressed by the Colombian within the first few seconds of training. Speaking to BT Sport, Owen said (via Liverpool Echo):

“I was talking to James Milner about Luis Diaz and he was saying that from the very first few seconds of the very first training session, they all knew instantly he was made to play for Liverpool.”

"Without the Diaz signing, Liverpool would not still be pursuing another three trophies. He has been fantastic, allowing Klopp to win more matches from the bench, as was the case against Everton." Jamie Carragher on Luis Diaz:

Diaz has scored four and assisted three goals in 19 appearances across competitions for the Reds so far. He has given Jurgen Klopp a lethal option up front with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota having to deal with injuries lately. Diaz has been able to push Sadio Mane into the central role and make the left wing his own in a short time.

Luis Diaz could win an inter-continental sextuple this season with Liverpool and Porto

Luis Diaz could achieve a great feat this season by winning six winners' medals for Porto and Liverpool. Porto currently lead the Primeira Liga by six points over second-placed Sporting CP with just three games remaining. They are also in the final of the Taca de Portugal to be played on 22 May against Tondela.

"It's not easy to bring someone in during the winter window but the way he played at Porto is exactly how we want him to play here. He has to adapt defensively in moments but he can carry the ball, his dribbling is not bad!" Klopp on Luis Diaz:

Diaz made 18 appearances in the Primeira Liga and three in the Taca de Portugal before joining the Reds. Hence, he will be eligible for the winners' medals if Porto win both titles.

The Premier League side, meanwhile, are in for an unprecedented quadruple. Diaz has already won the Carabao Cup with them, beating Chelsa in the final in February.

They will also face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on May 14. The Reds have a two-goal advantage in their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Villarreal. They beat the Spanish side 2-0 at Anfield on April 27 in the first leg and will travel to Spain for the second leg next week.

Lastly, they are just one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table with five games remaining. Hence, it could end up being an incredible season for Luis Diaz.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava