"They know they can leak and stay" - Mark Goldbridge launches astonishing attack on Manchester United players amid poor run of form

Mark Goldbridge recently shared his take on reports of a mole being present inside the Manchester United dressing room.

The Red Devils launched an investigation last month after reports emerged that someone inside the dressing room was leaking team news, injury news, and even other details about manager Erik ten Hag.

Mark Goldbridge thinks that the issue should be resolved by the owners by taking a strict approach. He added that because such leaks have been happening for years, dressing room moles are confident that they can stay at the club even after making sensitive information public.

Speaking on the matter, Goldbridge said (via The United Stand X):

"They know, because they have been doing it for years, that they can leak and stay. And that's the headline there for me. It's not the fact that we got leaks, we'll get leaks. It's not the fact that players are undermining the manager, basically trying to sack him, it's the fact that it's happened so many times."

He added:

"The bottom line is, we get frustrated with the players, some people might agree with the players, which I find incredible, but ultimately, it comes down to the CEO, it comes down to the Glazers, it comes down to the director of football."

Goldbridge also said that the Manchester United hierarchy should take action and organize meetings with players in the immediate aftermath of such leaks.

He opined that the message from the board should be clear, the manager is there to stay and the players necessarily aren't. According to him, the players need to up their performance or could face the danger of being sold.

Checkout Mark Goldbridge's rant:

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are set to return to action later tonight as they play Newcastle United in an EFL Cup fixture (November 1). The round of 16 clash will take place at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are yet to find their best form this season and are languishing in the eighth spot in the Premier League table, with 15 points on the board from 10 matches. The Magpies are sixth with 17 points from 10 games.

Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City in the derby. The Dutch manager is facing questions and a bad outing against Newcastle could further intensify the pressure on him to deliver. Manchester United are the defending EFL Cup champions.