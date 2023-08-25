"They know how to get three points" - Dimitar Berbatov makes score prediction for Arsenal v Fulham

Premier League legend Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a comfortable win for Arsenal when they take on Fulham this weekend. The two teams will clash at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League encounter on Saturday, August 26.

The Gunners are one of only three teams, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion being the other two, to have won their first two league games of the season. Mikel Arteta's side saw off Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home in their opener before edging Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Fulham, meanwhile, are one of six teams to have won one and lost one of their opening two Premier League matches. The Cottagers, who sold Aleksandar Mitrovic, their top-scorer from last season, this month, beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park in their first game. They then lost 3-0 to Brentford at home.

Given the two teams' starts to the campaign, Berbatov believes the hosts will come away with victory on Saturday. The two-time Premier League winner wrote in his prediction column for Metro:

"Mitrovic is gone now and Fulham need to find goals and consistency. Fulham’s result against Brentford was horrible and it’s going to be another tough game against Arsenal.

"Under Arteta, Arsenal played really well and they know how to get three points even when they don’t play well, like last time against Crystal Palace, so I think they will win. Prediction: 3-1."

The Gunners will be without Mohamed Elneny (knee injury), Jurrien Timber (ACL injury) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (suspension) for this match. Gabriel Jesus has returned to training, but there are doubts over whether he will be fit in time for Saturday's contest.

Marco Silva's men, meanwhile, will be without Tim Ream due to suspension. Tosin Adarabioyo, who has been linked with a move away, is unlikely to get a look in, while Willian is also rumored to be nursing an injury. Fulham could, however, hand Adama Traore his club debut.

How did Arsenal fare against Fulham last season?

Arsenal and Fulham met twice in the Premier League during the 2022-23 campaign. The Gunners, who ended the season as runners-up to Manchester City, won both games against the Cottagers, who managed a respectable 10th-place finish.

The first clash between the two teams was at the Emirates in August last year. Mikel Arteta's side edged the contest 2-1 courtesy of goals from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes after Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead.

They clashed again at Craven Cottage in March this year. This time around, Arsenal were comfortable 3-0 victors, with Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Odegaard getting on the scoresheet.