“They know he’s capable of having a great season” - Neymar’s father confirms transfer interest from Champions League clubs

Neymar's father has confirmed transfer interest from major Champions League clubs in signing the Brazilian superstar this summer. The Selecao superstar currently plies his trade with his boyhood side, Santos, with his contract ending this month.

Neymar signed for Santos in January this year after terminating his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. However, recurring injuries continued to hamper his gametime with the Brazilian side. In 12 appearances across competitions, he recorded three goals and three assists. He has yet to renew his contract with Santos, with speculation about his future ongoing.

In a recent interview via Tribuna, Neymar's father and agent spoke about the Brazilian superstar's future. He claimed that it is likely for his son to continue at Santos, but confirmed that many Champions League sides are willing to sign him.

"There’s a strong chance he stays at Santos. I’m working towards that. That doesn’t mean we won’t listen to other clubs. I see there’s interest in the market. This week, we’re going to Miami to talk with some clubs. We need to listen to them and decide what to do."

"Yes, there are European clubs. Some of them are in the Champions League. They know he’s capable of having a great season because everything is aligned. But the Brazilian market is also attractive."

The Selecao superstar left European football in the summer of 2023, when he signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. However, Neymar picked up an ACL injury months after signing for the Saudi side, which kept him off the pitch for an entire year. Despite his return, the Brazilian has been unable to maintain consistency and continues to suffer from fitness woes.

"I still don't know"- Neymar Jr makes feelings clear about his future at Santos

In an interview last month after a 3-1 friendly loss to RB Leipzig, Neymar was asked to comment on his future. Santos reportedly wants the Brazilian to stay at the club until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, he did not confirm the same and said (via ESPN):

"I still don't know. I'm not going to answer any more questions about it. I've already said that I don't know, so that's because I'm still thinking about it. There's no point in asking me again in three days' time, because the answer will be the same. I'll only decide after the 12th [June]."

Among European sides, Neymar has been most heavily linked to his former club, Barcelona. However, the move seems unlikely as the Catalans have other priorities and are pushing to sign a more consistent left-winger this summer. Meanwhile, the Selecao icon would seemingly look for a more conducive environment to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

