"They know what I want" - Arsenal and Manchester United target Richarlison comments on his future at Everton

Arsenal and Manchester United target Richarlison has hinted at an Everton exit by claiming that he has informed the club about his decision. The Brazilian has been linked with several clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

In last 10 Premier League games of the recently-concluded season, the forward scored six times to help Everton survive relegation. He has been a vital part of their starting XI since joining from Watford in 2018 for a reported £50 million fee.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Richarlison claimed he has made his decision and has already informed the Toffees board and Frank Lampard. The Arsenal and Manchester United target said:

"I've already made it clear to the board. I've already talked to Frank Lampard too, with my agents and they know what I want. Let's wait for June. Now I can't talk, because when we talk about leaving a club I'm kind of like this, because of the history I have at Everton, the affection that the fans have for me. When we talk about leaving I'm a little speechless."

Manchester United urged to sign Arsenal target

Manchester United have been told to snap up Richarlison from Everton. While speaking with PaddyPower, Kleberson claimed that the Brazilian would be perfect for his former side.

He said:

"Everton are so lucky to still have Richarlison playing for them. He's an important player for them and Everton have been fighting relegation all season. Imagine what Richarlison would be like at Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea. He could fight for the top scorer in those teams.

"He's such a good player and he's so dangerous in the attacking areas playing in a bad team this season. Everton have been fighting relegation since the season started and Everton will be glad to have kept him until the end of this season, but he probably could have moved teams a bit earlier. I hope to see him in a top Premier League team in the future."

Richarlison scored 10 goals in the league last season and led Everton's attack as Dominic Calvert-Lewin was dealing with injuries. The Brazilian also had five assists to his name in the 30 matches he played.

Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to bolster their attack as Alexandre Lacazette and Edinson Cavani leave the club after their respective contracts expire this summer.

