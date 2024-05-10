"They know how to play in difficult games" - Rivaldo believes Borussia Dortmund can defeat 'favorites' Real Madrid in the UCL final

Brazil legend Rivaldo believes Borussia Dortmund can stop Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final next month. The German outfit booked their passage into the final for only the third time in history, and will face the 14-time winners.

Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund stunned Europe when they defeated French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) home and away to reach the final in London. They prevented their opponents from scoring even once in the tie, although they had a great deal of help from the woodwork.

Real Madrid came back from the brink in what is becoming quite a theme for them in recent knockout ties in the competition. Two late goals from Joselu ensured that the Spanish champions reached an 18th final, where they are the overwhelming favorites to emerge victorious.

A UEFA Champions League winner with AC Milan under Carlo Ancelotti, Rivaldo certainly knows a thing or two about winning the competition. The Brazilian told BetFair that while Real Madrid are the favorites, Borussia Dortmund can certainly crash their party.

He said:

"Real are the favorites for the final. A few weeks ago, I said it would be Real Madrid vs Borussia, so I got the final right! However, I also said the champion would be Borussia.

"I think Madrid are favorites, for sure, but Borussia are coming with so much belief; they know how to play this competition, they know how to play in difficult games. We saw it in the two games they played against PSG, winning both legs.

"Yes, Madrid are the favorites, but I'm still with Borussia to be the crowned champions."

The final of the competition will take place at Wembley Stadium on June 1, and Ancelotti's men will be keen to win the title for a 15th time.

Star midfielder doubtful for Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund clash

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is a doubt for his side's remaining games this season, including the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. The Frenchman picked up a foot injury in his side's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday (May 8).

Tchouameni featured from the start against the German side, but was taken off in the second half for Eduardo Camavinga in what seemed like a regular substitution. The club have, however, confirmed that he has re-injured his left foot, which he injured in El Clasico in October.

The 24-year-old has appeared 38 times for Los Blancos this season, featuring in midfield and defense for the side. The France international will be keen to return to full fitness ahead of the match against Dortmund at Wembley.