"They don't know what rules and values are" - Ronald Koeman slams Barcelona fans for incident after El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has spoken out after he was swarmed by a group of furious Blaugrana fans following the 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on Sunday. The Dutchman revealed he was far from being happy with the incident.

"It's true that I don't like what happened when I was in the car, but I like the people who knew better," the tactician said during Tuesday's pre-match press conference.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Ronald Koeman's car mobbed by furious Barcelona fans after Real Madrid defeat Ronald Koeman's car mobbed by furious Barcelona fans after Real Madrid defeat

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/nX8RxvK7QJ

"I am where I have to be and I want to enjoy myself. I know how this works. I want to enjoy it. If it's eight years, if it's three months, if it's one year... no problem," said the Barcelona boss.

Ronald Koeman believes what happened was a social problem, noting that other Barcelona players have also been victims of the same treatment in the past.

The tactician continued:

"I don't think there is a solution. For me it's a social problem. They are Barcelona fans or people who have problems when it comes to education. They don't know what rules and values are. The atmosphere on the pitch, even at 0-2, was the opposite. You don't have to pay too much attention to these people."

"With the video, with the recording... we already see it here every day. It seems that it was only me, but you have to know that the same thing has happened to many players, with their families. Maybe for me, being responsible, it has been more exaggerated. It has even happened to [Carles] Puyol. You can't just walk off the pitch like anyone else. You have to find a way. It's a social problem," added Koeman.

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus Ronald Koeman is the first Barcelona manager in 81 years to lose his first three El Clasicos 😬 Ronald Koeman is the first Barcelona manager in 81 years to lose his first three El Clasicos 😬 https://t.co/B3XiSCuRie

Ronald Koeman has become an unpopular figure among Barcelona fans

Ronald Koeman to continue with Barcelona despite El Clasico loss

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Barcelona put up an abysmal performance in the Clasico clash with Real Madrid on Sunday and were made to pay for it with a 2-1 defeat. That loss means the Catalan giants have failed to record a victory against their arch-rivals in each of their last four meetings.

However, that setback will apparently have no influence on Ronald Koeman's future at Camp Nou. The tactician is set to continue with the club and will definitely be in charge of their next La Liga game against Rayo Valecano. It remains to be seen if that will change anytime soon.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee