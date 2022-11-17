“They know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract” – Gary Neville believes Ronaldo isn’t interested in a way back at Manchester United after Piers Morgan interview

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo isn't interested in continuing his career at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, 37, stunned the football world when he sat down with broadcaster Piers Morgan for a shocking interview.

The Portuguese forward ripped into United for what he perceived as a betrayal.

Ronaldo also clarified his feelings about manager Erik ten Hag, whom he said he does not respect.

The former Real Madrid attacker also commented on United's ownership, and the club's state, which he feels has stagnated since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.



@cristiano | @TalkTV | #PMU "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/nqp4mcXHB0

United are yet to fully respond to the interview, with its final part being released on Thursday, 17 November.

However, Neville believes his former teammate has taken the interview to end his time with the club.

He told Football Daily:

"He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back. I think this interview was one he knew would bring the end to his Manchester United career."

Neville also explained how the club know they have to terminate the forward's contract following his comments:

"From the club point of view, I think the interesting thing now is obviously Cristiano has come out and basically criticised the club, whether it be the young players at the club, Erik ten Hag, the owners, the board."

He added:

"So, if you do that in any bussiness, if you criticise your board, your executive, there's obviously not gonna be any employment there for you in the future. Im wondering what Manchester United are doing because the reality is that they know they have to terminate Cristiano's contract. Otherwise, they open up a precedence that any player can critisise them in the future."

Football Daily @footballdaily



says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career is "over" 🗣 "I don't think he wants a way back." @GNev2 says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career is "over" 🗣 "I don't think he wants a way back."@GNev2 says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career is "over" https://t.co/kS7zM2Nh8x

The United striker is tied to the club until next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension in his contract.

He has bagged just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions this season.

Manchester United's reaction to Ronaldo's interview

The Portuguese's time at United looks likely to end

Manchester United put out an official statement on Monday, 14 November, which read (via the club's official website):

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established."

Despite this, United boss Ten Hag has reportedly told the hierarchy at Old Trafford that the forward should never play for the club again, per ESPN.

Furthermore, the Portuguese's teammates feel that there is a way back for the veteran striker at United.

