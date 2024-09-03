“They know when you’re all in” - Owen Hargreaves tells Marcus Rashford how he can get back to his best after being booed by Manchester United fans

Manchester United fans jeered attacker Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford during the club's 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, September 1. Former Red Devils midfielder Owen Hargreaves spoke about the incident and shared his opinion on how the forward could rediscover his form.

The fans' frustrations spilt over to the field against Liverpool as they booed manager Erik ten Hag's decision to substitute Alejandro Garnacho and keep Rashford on the field in the second half.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, Hargreaves defended the crowd saying that the United fans are knowledgeable and hinted at them expressing their displeasure at the 26-year-old's efforts.

"Those fans have been watching the best players for the last decade. They know when you’re all in," said Hargreaves.

"Even if you fail, you just got to go down swinging. I think he can come back but he’s got to [know] that it’s on him," he added

Hargreaves signed for Manchester United from Bayern Munich in 2007. His time at the club was marred with injuries as he made just 39 appearances in four seasons in England.

However, he has felt the support of the Man Utd fans and justified their action on Rashford saying that the fans rarely do that to 'one of their own'.

"During that moment [against Liverpool] when the fans had a pop at him when he was meant to attack and he pulled back and the crowd booed, United rarely do that especially to one of their own," the former Man Utd midfielder added.

Hargreaves admitted that Rashford is struggling but shared his advice on what the versatile forward can do to win back the fans.

"To be honest, I feel for him because you can tell he’s struggling. But the one thing I’d tell him is, ‘forget all the people around you’. I’m sure he’s got great family and all these [good] people around him, but you’re the guy out there [on the pitch]. You’re the one playing, your name is on the shirt and you’ve just got to do more," he advised.

Rashford, who came through the Manchester United youth ranks, has scored just nine goals in his previous 50 appearances for the club. This has led to growing discontent among the Old Trafford faithful.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag defends Rashford

Speaking to BBC after the match, underfire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag justified his decision to keep Rashford on the field. He referred to the 26-year-old's creativity which led to Joshua Zirkzee missing an easy chance after being found free in the box in the second half.

"Rashford had some very good assists for Zirkzee. So he had an impact in the game," Ten Hag said (via Metro).

The Dutchman admitted that Garnacho and Zirkzee were not ready to play the full 90 minutes as it was their first start of the season.

"It was the first start for Zirkzee and for Garnacho. Then you decide to bring players on who can have an impact," Ten Hag revealed.

Rashford has been left out of England's squad by interim manager Lee Carsley for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

