"They had known each other before" - Georgina Rodriguez's ex-colleague claims Cristiano Ronaldo love story on Netflix is fake

Georgina Rodriguez's former colleague, Pablo Boone, has revealed the alleged truth about how she met Cristiano Ronaldo. Boone also rebuffed Rodriguez's story from her Netflix show I Am Georgina, in which she claimed she first met Ronaldo at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a loving relationship since meeting each other at a Gucci retail store in 2016, as per her account. The latter plied her trade as a sales assistant at the time before later quitting in the same year.

Since achieving fame following her relationship with Ronaldo, the 31-year-old has built a successful career as a model, influencer, and entrepreneur. She has also starred in her own Netflix series, I Am Georgina, giving viewers a look at her life and family behind the scenes.

However, Pablo Boone has shut down Georgina Rodriguez's claims of first meeting Cristiano Ronaldo at a Gucci store. He recently told TardeAR (via GOAL):

"I was there and realised it wasn’t a coincidence; he walked in and they looked at each other and fell in love. No, they had known each other before."

He added:

"They met at the Opium nightclub. They both went there to have a good time, especially her, who was with Santana and Miguel Angel Silvestre before Cristiano."

Boone also claimed that there was photographic evidence of their encounter at the Opium nightclub. However, this was allegedly moved by Ronaldo's entourage to 'construct a narrative more favourable to Georgina’s public image'.

"She opened her heart to me" - When Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about marrying Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo once confirmed he planned on marrying his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan in 2019. He also revealed it is his mother's dream to see him get married.

Despite being in a relationship for nearly a decade, the couple has yet to officially tie the knot. At the time, Ronaldo said (via Daily Mirror):

"She's a fantastic person. Yes, it is [true love]. Yes, it was [like magic meeting for the first time]. Gio is part of me. She helps me so much."

He continued:

"Of course, I'm in love with her. She's the mum of my kids. I'm so passionate for her. She's my friend, we have conversations. I open my heart to her. She opened her heart to me. [She's the greatest love of my life]... Why not [get married]. Not now! Not in this interview. Why not, one day... We'll one day, for sure. It's my mum's dream."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently live with each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with their five children, following the former's transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2023.

