“They are laughing in our face” - When Real Madrid stars reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo red card that led to 5-match ban for shoving referee

Alvaro Arbeloa, Sergio Ramos, and Marcelo came to Cristiano Ronaldo's support after the former Real Madrid superstar was sent off in the Supercopa de Espana final first leg against Barcelona in August 2017.

Los Blancos earned a 3-1 win at the Camp Nou. Gerard Pique's 50th-minute own goal gave Zinedine Zidane's side the lead. Ronaldo, meanwhile, came on as a second-half substitute in place of Karim Benzema.

Lionel Messi then equalized from a controversial penalty in the 77th minute. Ronaldo scored a scorcher three minutes later and celebrated by taking off his shirt. He was booked for the action and two minutes later, the Portugal captain was booked for simulation after he went down inside the Barca penalty area after a tackle from Samuel Umtiti. As a result of the two yellow cards, he was sent off.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy with the decision and pushed referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. He was handed a five-match ban, one for the red card and four for pushing the official. The dismissal, however, didn't change the outcome as Marco Asensio scored an amazing goal in the 90th minute.

After the game, then-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos defended Ronaldo, telling Telecino (via ESPN):

"I was far away but I believe Cristiano lost his balance and didn't ake anything. We can appeal, as it leaves us without a very important player, with 10 minutes left. The referee should have thought a bit more about it."

Marcelo, meanwhile, told Real Madrid's official website:

"Cristiano being sent off was bizarre, but sometimes that can happen. Referees can make mistakes, along with the things they get right."

Former Los Blancos star Arbeloa tweeted:

"They laugh in our face, regrettable."

How many times Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent off in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has now been sent off 12 times in his professional career. His latest came in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash against Al-Hilal on Monday, April 9.

Ronaldo was sent off in the 86th minute of the game, which Al-Nassr lost 2-1. The Portugal captain had a coming together with Al-Hilal defender Al Albulayhi and seemingly elbowed the opposing player in the chest.

Ronaldo was visibly unhappy with the decision and seemingly wanted to punch the official before controlling himself. He also sarcastically applauded the referee while leaving the field.

