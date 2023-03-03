“They were leading when they didn’t deserve to” – Real Madrid star insists they dominated Barcelona despite 1-0 loss

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reckons Barcelona didn't deserve their one-goal advantage in the two teams' latest clash on Thursday (March 2) night.

Los Blancos hosted the Blaugrana in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. The hosts lost 1-0, with Eder Militao scoring an own goal in the 26th minute after Courtois had saved Franck Kessie's effort on goal.

Kessie's shot was one of just two on target Barcelona managed throughout the 90 minutes. Real Madrid, by contrast, recorded 13 shots, but had none of their efforts on target in a rather toothless attacking display.

Nevertheless, Courtois indicated that his team were better on the night. The Belgian shot-stopper told TVE after the game (as quoted by ESPN):

"We dominated the game today. (Barcelona) were quite defensive. We were really unlucky to concede the goal. They won the ball. I saved (the shot), and it rebounded off Militao and went in. They were leading when they didn't deserve to."

He did, however, praise the Blaugrana's defending and said:

"It was hard for us to create chances. It's difficult. We played a good game; We were in control, but we didn't get the chances. They defended well."

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | Real Madrid 0–1 Barcelona



One fine move that led to Éder Militão's 27th-minute own goal was enough for the visitors' win, as Los Blancos, despite dominating the second half, failed to register a single shot on target.



Second leg should be quite interesting!



#ElClasico | Real Madrid 0–1 BarcelonaOne fine move that led to Éder Militão's 27th-minute own goal was enough for the visitors' win, as Los Blancos, despite dominating the second half, failed to register a single shot on target.Second leg should be quite interesting! 🇪🇸 | Real Madrid 0–1 BarcelonaOne fine move that led to Éder Militão's 27th-minute own goal was enough for the visitors' win, as Los Blancos, despite dominating the second half, failed to register a single shot on target.Second leg should be quite interesting!#ElClasico https://t.co/MpUwVqRhVk

Thibaut Courtois has now kept just five clean sheets in 23 games against the Blaugrana, shipping in 39 goals.

The 1-0 defeat meant Real Madrid will need to get an outright victory in the second leg at the Camp Nou to reach their first Copa del Rey final in nine years. The return leg is on April 5.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash once again later this month

Thursday's game marked the third meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid this season. They are set to clash twice, once in La Liga and in the aforementioned second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, before the end of the campaign.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Official: El Clasico will be played on Sunday, March 19 at 9 PM CET at the Camp Nou. Official: El Clasico will be played on Sunday, March 19 at 9 PM CET at the Camp Nou. https://t.co/7jK3iPl5Yk

The two teams first met in the league in October last year at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos came out 3-1 winners on that occasion, thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes. Ferran Torres scored a consolation for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona, though, turned the tables on their arch-rivals when they met in the Supercopa de Espana final in January. They won 3-1, thanks to goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri, while Benzema scored late on for Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes