"They were ledge" - Arsenal star Declan Rice names his three favorite WWE superstars including Randy Orton

Arsenal star Declan Rice has named Randy Orton among his three favorite all-time WWE superstars.

The Gunners midfielder has made a superb start to his career at the Emirates following a club-record £105 million move from West Ham United. He's bagged two goals and as many assists in 18 games across competitions.

Rice, 24, was previously captain of West Ham and he led them to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season. The England international knows all about team spirit.

One of his favorite WWE superstars, Orton, will be part of a team tomorrow night (November 25). The Viper is set to make a long-awaited return as part of a 5v5 WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Rice was asked for his favorite wrestlers by a fan on the Premier League's official YouTube channel. He replied:

"Randy Orton was one of my favorites as a kid. Edge. The Hardy Brothers, they were ledge as well. I remember as a kid playing SmackDown vs Raw 2007, what a game that was!"

Orton is a 14-time WWE world champion and is a nailed-on Hall of Famer. He's carved up many memorable moments including beating Triple H and John Cena at WrestleMania.

Rice will be looking to replicate that type of achievement at Arsenal. He's part of a Gunners side that looks set to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. Mikel Arteta's men sit third in the league, a point behind leaders City.

WWE COO Triple H's reaction to Rice's move to Arsenal

Triple H finds the football transfer window chaotic.

Rice's move to the Gunners from West Ham was put to WWE's Chief content officer Triple H. The Game is a massive Hammers fan and he was asked about the transfer (via The Arsenal Way):

"Look it is what it is. You can't get too deep into that stuff dude it'll wear you out. It feels like you just trade people, move people, it's too busy, I can't even keep track of it."

The English midfielder's transfer is currently the fourth-most expensive in Premier League history. Arsenal were eager to get their man and did so by paying a club record fee.

However, Rice wasn't the only player to head to the Emirates this summer. As Triple H alluded to, the north Londoners were busy, signing four players, including Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya.