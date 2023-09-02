“They left me” – Vinicus Jr reacts to Real Madrid teammates partying without him; Jude Bellingham responds

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior was unhappy about his club teammates partying without him as new signing Jude Bellingham posted a social media image.

The Brazilian is recovering from an injury that has sidelined him from action for at least six weeks. Meanwhile, his new teammate Bellingham posted a series of images with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga as they went out.

Vinicius commented under the photo:

"They left me."

The English midfielder responded:

"Restttt bro."

The social media exchange between the two Real Madrid players

Vinicius has started the 2023-24 season well, getting on the scoresheet once in three games. However, he will be sidelined for an extended period. Rodrygo looks set to fill the void on the left side of attack in his compatriot's absence.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke highly about Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Since his big-money summer move from Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham has been impressive for Real Madrid. The Englishman has scored four goals and provided one assist in three appearances for the Madrid giants.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has high hopes from the Englishman and thinks that the midfielder can become one of the best in the world. Speaking about the 20-year-old, Alcaraz said (via Madrid Universal):

"Bellingham will be the best in the world in his position. I am very happy to see him play for Real Madrid. He is a fantastic and talented player, one of the best in the world. I spoke with him a little. He is also a great person. He is a complete boy."

Jude Bellingham looks mature beyond his tender age, with his effective style of play. The 20-year-old is also shpwing that he can be an attacking threat moving forward as well as an orchestrator.

He's on the verge of equalling a unique record held by Cristiano Ronaldo. Bellingham has netted in his first three La Liga games as a Los Blancos player. He could become the second in club history to score in his first four league games if he gets on the scoresheet in the ongoing La Liga clash against Getafe.