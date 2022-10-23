"They like people who have been in the system before" - Darren Bent tips surprise candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has claimed that Liverpool legend and former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard could replace Gareth Southgate as England manager in the future.

Southgate, whose current deal expires in December 2024, has recently come under fire for England's six-match winless run ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions have also recently been relegated to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League.

Gerrard, on the other hand, was recently sacked as Aston Villa head coach after guiding his team to just two wins in 11 Premier League games. The Villans are currently 17th in the standings.

Paul Merson felt Aston Villa sacked Steven Gerrard too soon and is unsure what the club are actually trying to achieve this season

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent suggested that Gerrard could be an ideal candidate for the role of England manager after Southgate. He said:

"It wouldn't surprise me if he was one of the candidates for the England job next. I'm not saying that he should get it, but you know what the FA are like. They like people who have been in the system before."

Gerrard, who earned laurels during his fruitful stint with Scottish side Rangers, earned 114 international caps for the Three Lions during his illustrious career. Referring to that, Bent added:

"He's obviously played for England and he's very much a company man, isn't he? It wouldn't surprise me. I just think that he could be one, certainly."

Meanwhile, Southgate will aim to replicate the success of last year's UEFA European Championship at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Ranked fifth in the world, the Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Wales and Iran. The quadrennial tournament is set to kick off on November 20, with the final on December 18.

Jurgen Klopp backs England great Steven Gerrard to bounce back

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp backed Steven Gerrard to find his feet after being fired by Aston Villa earlier this week. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I can imagine it's disappointing for him because of the ambitions he had, but I don't think we have to worry about Stevie. He knows the game long enough and these kind of things can happen. We all get knocks here and there – it's about how you respond."

Klopp suggested that Gerrard should recharge himself. He added:

"A lot of great managers out there had to leave their previous clubs for different reasons. Some of the best did that quite frequently during their career. They turned up somewhere else, learned from it and found a better situation. Now, I hope he takes a bit of time for himself."

