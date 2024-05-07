"They like the player" - Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood wanted by European giants, confirms Getafe president 

Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed that Barcelona have shown an interest in signing Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood.

The English attacker is currently on loan at Getafe till the end of the season, after which his future remains uncertain. Although the Red Devils are willing to sell the 22-year-old, Greenwood's current employers are seemingly unable to meet the Premier League side's demands.

Speaking about the youngster and his future, Torres told Radio Marca (via Football Espana):

"Atletico have not asked me, the only one who asked me was Laporta when he was here. I spoke with him and Deco, and they asked me because they like the player."

"If it depends on the boy and his parents and the club, I think he will continue another year. In Manchester, the sporting director who I spoke with last week, if there is a good offer, they would like to sell because he is not going to return there."

He added:

"But if it depends on his family, the fans and so on, I think he will stay, we recovered him after 16 months not playing. We are going to have to wait a month and a half or two months. What I think is that he is going to stay."

Since arriving at Getafe in the summer of 2023, Greenwood has played 32 matches across competitions, bagging 10 goals and six assists. The attacker's club are placed 10th in La Liga and have four matches remaining in the season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's stance regarding Mason Greenwood's future

Mason Greenwood

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that Manchester United are willing to sell Mason Greenwood in the summer transfer window. It is believed that the Red Devils will prefer permanent transfer offers instead of a loan deal.

Getafe, however, are reportedly wishing to secure another year's loan deal for the striker. Providing an update on the situation, Romano wrote in his CaughtOffSide Daily Briefing (via Stretty News):

"I already reported that Man United are prepared to cash in on Mason Greenwood and the situation hasn't changed. Man United will wait for permanent transfer proposals because the priority is a sale in order to make a profit for Financial Fair Play, although Getafe still hope to keep him on loan."

Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United's senior team after coming up the ranks with the club's youth academy. He's scored 35 goals and bagged 12 assists at Old Trafford across competitions.