“They were lining up in front of his house” – Mohamed Salah’s security guard recalls crazy story about Liverpool star

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's security guard Karim Abdou recounted a crazy story depicting the lengths the former's fans go to just to catch a glimpse of the Egyptian King.

Salah has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world at Liverpool over the past six years. The 31-year-old is also a global icon, with a massive following in Egypt, with many considering him to be the face of the Arab world.

Mohamed Salah's popularity is off the charts as well, boasting more than 62.5 million followers on Instagram. Abdou recalled an incident on the 5ASide Podcast (via This is Anfield):

“He is a ghost, he cannot be seen. One time, he went to pray in a mosque. Nobody knew where he lived and it was late and somebody followed him. He [the person following] put in the community WhatsApp group, ‘Mo Salah lives in that address.'"

He added:

"I walked after him, 20,000 people showed up to his house after five minutes. These 20,000 were just people who lived in the community. The rest of the people, when they heard on social media and TV, they were just driving to go to Salah’s house.”

The Liverpool winger was able to secure UEFA Champions League glory during the 2018-19 season. Abdou recalled another incident following the Reds' win:

“When he won the Champions League, that was the most crazy time because I was supposed to be with him, but he took an extra few days off, it was Eid, our holiday, and he went to his home base."

“When he came, he was supposed to go and pray in the street with everybody, his childhood friends, and he just won the Champions League so everyone wants to take pictures with him, wants to celebrate. Every single Egyptian media, TV, newspaper, camera, it was like the final of the World Cup. They were lining up in front of his house.”

He continued:

“At the same time, I was at a hotel with the Egyptian national team. He [Salah] was supposed to finish the two days off and come there. Out of nowhere, he was inside the house and could not even open the door. They tried to escape him out the back door, but they couldn’t."

Abdou ended the segment by praising Mohamed Salah for putting his lucrative wages to good use by paying 'millions' for sick people, ambulances, and those in need.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Bayern Munich star to replace Mohamed Salah next summer: Reports

According to the Daily Mirror (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Leroy Sane as the Egyptian's long-term replacement in the summer of 2024.

The report states that Salah will 'almost certainly' leave Anfield with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad the heavy favorites to land his signature. The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Reds' success over the years, scoring 192 goals and registering 83 assists in 315 appearances across all competitions.

Sane is also a left-footed winger who can play on either flank so he could be a decent replacement. He has scored 45 goals and provided 37 assists in 144 appearances for Bayern Munich but would reportedly cost Liverpool over £80 million.