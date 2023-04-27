 "They'll add Messi as the GOAT and Ronaldo as imposter" - Fans react as the word 'Pele' added to dictionary as example of the best

The football fraternity has reacted on Twitter after a Brazilian dictionary honored three-time world champion Pele by adding his name as an adjective.

Brazil icon Pele, who passed away on the 29th of December in 2022, is the only player in history to win three FIFA World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970). He is widely hailed as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport, one who exuded an aura of invincibility.

On Wednesday (26 April), a Brazilian dictionary immortalized the Brazilian legend, making sure everyone would be reminded of his greatness when discussing something incomparable.

The dictionary entry reads (via CNBC TV18):

“The one that is extraordinary, or who because of his quality, value or superiority cannot be matched to anything or anyone, just like Pelé; nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the best athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique. Examples: He is the Pelé of basketball, she is the Pelé of tennis, she is the Pelé of Brazilian theater, he is the Pelé of medicine.”

GOAL @goal The word ‘Pele’ is being added to the Portuguese dictionary as something that is ‘incomparable, unique’ and an example of ‘the best’ The word ‘Pele’ is being added to the Portuguese dictionary as something that is ‘incomparable, unique’ and an example of ‘the best’ 👑🇧🇷 https://t.co/x4Mtxbg1mu

The Twitterati have reacted to the news, expressing their admiration. Touched by the gesture, one wrote:

Another agreed, saying:

A third claimed that Pele was the best footballer in history.

Another fan dubbed the former Santos superstar a legend.

A couple of Lionel Messi fans also chimed in, claiming that the Argentina icon would soon be added to the dictionary.

One wrote:

Another took the opportunity to mock Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that his name would be added as a synonym for the word “imposter.”

He added:

Pele’s greatness will live forever in the heart of football fans

Football used to be a lot different in Pele’s days, with very few managing to master the art of versatility.

The Brazilian was a pioneer in that regard, with him teaching the world how to be equally good at scoring as well as creating. The attacker, who won his first World Cup at 17, holds the record for providing the highest number of assists at a World Cup, with him claiming seven in 1970.

He is also the youngest player in history to score a hat-trick at the World Cup. Aged only 17, he scored a 23-minute hat-trick in a 5-2 win over France in the 1958 World Cup semi-finals. According to RSSSF, Pele scored 778 goals from 846 official matches, which proves how ruthless he was in front of goal.

The Brazilian icon is a proud holder of a plethora of records, but the couple we mentioned above look destined to stand the test of time, just like his legacy.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes