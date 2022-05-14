"They’ll be bending down on knees to get him to sign a contract" - Glenn Hoddle feels Arsenal forward wants to leave the club in the summer

Former Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle believes Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could leave the club this summer. The youngster has been one of the club's standout players in recent weeks.

However, his future at the Emirates Stadium has come into question as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. West Ham United are believed to be interested in signing the striker this summer.

Nketiah had to make do with a bit-part role at the Emirates during the first half of the season. Mikel Arteta mainly used him in the Cup competitions in the first half of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure in January resulted in Nketiah receiving more playing time in the Premier League. He has started the Gunners' last six league games and has scored four goals, including braces against Chelsea and Leeds United.

As per Football.london, Arteta's side are 'optimistic' Nketiah will extend his deal despite the 22-year-old rejecting multiple offers. Hoddle, however, believes the youngster could consider a move away from the club unless he is guaranteed regular playing time. He has also claimed that the Gunners will 'be bending down on knees to get him to sign a contract,".

"I think he probably wants to leave Arsenal, but if he's given a chance he'll stay. They'll be bending down on knees to get him to sign a contract," Hoddle told Premier League productions.

The opportunity to join West Ham could prove to be an enticing one for Eddie Nketiah. The Hammers have grown leaps and bounds under David Moyes over the last couple of seasons. They currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table and reached the semifinals of the Europa League this season.

Moyes has also developed a number of young English talents at the London Stadium, including the likes of Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, and Ben Johnson. Nketiah might also be in line to get more regular playing time there.

Premier League @premierleague



#ARSLEE ⏱ Eddie Nketiah becomes the second @Arsenal player to score twice in the opening 10 minutes of a #PL game after Kanu (vs Sunderland in October 2002) ⏱ Eddie Nketiah becomes the second @Arsenal player to score twice in the opening 10 minutes of a #PL game after Kanu (vs Sunderland in October 2002)#ARSLEE https://t.co/HZW95GzYKO

Eddie Nketiah's future at Arsenal could depend on the club's plans for the summer transfer window

Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette has formed an impressive partnership with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard but has scored just four Premier League goals all season. The Frenchman has been unable to fill the boots of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Eddie Nketiah has led the line well for Arteta's side in recent weeks, but might be lacking the experience and consistency to do it on a regular basis. Arsenal are therefore expected to sign a top-quality striker this summer to bolster their attack this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.



(Source: Sun Sport) Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.(Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/A9nN8LIh3d

The 22-year-old could opt to leave Arsenal and join West Ham if he believes he will not be a regular starter for the north London club next season.

