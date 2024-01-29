“They’ll concede another two” - Robbie Savage makes bold result prediction as former club Manchester United prepare to face Wolves

Former Manchester United academy graduate Robbie Savage believes they will suffer a defeat when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two teams will meet in a Premier League clash at the Molineux on Thursday, February 1.

United currently sit eighth in the standings with 32 points from 21 matches, 11 behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They have won just one of their last six league games (three losses) and played out a 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing in the competition.

Wolves, meanwhile, are 11th with 29 points from 21 matches, just three behind Erik ten Hag's side. They have won three of their last four Premier League matches, though their latest encounter in the competition was a 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Savage believes Wolves will secure a 2-1 home win when Manchester United visit them on Thursday. He believes this will be the case due to the hosts' form, combined with United conceding twice to fourth-tier Newport County in the FA Cup over the weekend.

The former footballer, who spent time at the Red Devils' academy but never played for the first team before departing in 1994, wrote in his column for Planet Sport:

"Since the start of December in the Premier League, only Liverpool have taken more points than Wolves. Gary O’Neil doing a good job with Wolves.

"Manchester United are the visitors. They conceded two against Newport. I think they’ll concede another two against Wolves. Wolves will win the game 2-1."

As referenced to by Savage, United's most recent match was away to Newport in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They squandered a 2-0 first-half lead just two minutes into the second period, but goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund led them to a 4-2 victory.

Wolves, meanwhile, endured a far more comfortable fourth-round encounter, cruising past Championship side West Brom 2-0.

Manchester United edged Wolves 1-0 in their clash earlier this season

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have already clashed once this season. That encounter at Old Trafford was part of Matchday 1 of the ongoing Premier League campaign back in August last year.

Despite being the visitors, Wolves dominated the contest, recording 23 shots (six on target) to United's 15 (three on target), even hitting the woodwork once. However, they failed to convert those chances and Raphael Varane's 76th-minute strike eventually gave the Red Devils all three points.

The match was notably shrouded in controversy. In added time, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana seemed to haul down substitute Sasa Kalajdzic in the penalty box while attempting to clear a cross. The incident was referred to the VAR, who ruled that there was no infringement by Onana.

However, as per ESPN, chief refereeing officer Howard Webb spoke to Wolves boss Gary O'Neil after the match to acknowledge that the VAR had made an error.