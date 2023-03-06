"They’ll no doubt be ashamed of their performance" - Roy Keane blasts 2 Manchester United stars after Liverpool hammering 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw following the Red Devils' 7-0 hammering at the hands of rivals Liverpool on March 5.

Erik ten Hag's side created a couple of chances in the first half at Anfield but went 1-0 down just before half-time courtesy of Cody Gakpo's 43rd-minute opener. Liverpool then completely obliterated their rivals in the second half, scoring six goals.

Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces while Roberto Firmino also scored via a neat finish after coming off the bench.

Speaking after the game, former midfielder Keane slammed Manchester United skipper Fernandes, who cut a frustrated figure in the game. He told Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"Fernandes' body language today was disgraceful. A really talented boy, he’s your captain - so much talent - but the body language, waving his arms around and not running back, you wouldn’t be happy with him in that dressing room, let me tell you."

He added:

"United, the senior players were... Use all the words, embarrassing. Didn’t show any leadership skills, particularly the senior players. The goals they gave away were shocking. Tough, tough day for United.

"Thank God I’ve never been part of a team that’s been beaten by that much playing for Manchester United."

Keane criticized the senior players in the squad and claimed that they went missing against Liverpool. He picked out Shaw, saying:

"The players will be embarrassed, they’ll no doubt be ashamed of their performance. Particularly the second half when the going got tough, they just went missing. To give up that many goals."

He added:

"You’ve got to remember you’ve got top international players, you’ve got World Cup winners. Shaw just, I can’t think what he is doing. A couple of players were having a bad day but look at this (defending from Shaw)."

Keane went on to stress how embarrassing the defeat was but also how they needed to bounce back in their next game. The former Manchester United midfielder said:

"Again, the senior players for Man United will be - the big players, the ones we give the big build-up to, the experienced players - they’re the ones who have really let the club down today. I always imagined if you got beat in a game like this six or seven nil, you’d go into hiding."

He added:

"As a player, you’d go into hiding for a few days. I think I’d go missing for a few months, it really is that embarrassing. But that’s the game, they’ve got to bounce back, they’ve got a big European game coming up."

Liverpool and Manchester United's next fixtures

Manchester United are currently 14 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. While their league title race is arguably over after the Liverpool defeat, they are still competing for the UEFA Europa League trophy.

The Red Devils will next host Real Betis in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash on March 9.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. They will next face AFC Bournemouth away on March 11.

