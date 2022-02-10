“They’ll edge it” – Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal vs Wolves

Football pundit Michael Owen has given his prediction for Arsenal's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Gunners will travel to the Molineux tonight (Thursday) in a game that could define the race for the top four.
Owen has backed Wolves to edge the game 1-0 due to their defensive prowess and the lack of attacking threat in Mikel Arteta's squad. He told BetVictor (as quoted by the Mirror):
"Wolves have gone from strength to strength under Bruno Lage, and a win here would really give them some hopes of even sneaking into the top four. They are so strong defensively, and it means that they are always in with a chance. I fancy Wolves to win here, and keep yet another clean sheet. It won't be high scoring, but they'll edge it 1-0."
Owen added:
"What a strange couple of weeks at Arsenal. A lot of departures but no incomings. I worry where the goals will come from. I know Aubameyang was having a difficult season, but he was still by far their best goalscorer. It's a lot of pressure on the likes of (Alexandre) Lacazette and (Gabriel) Martinelli."
Both Arsenal and Wolves are in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League
Thursday's clash presents the Gunners a glorious opportunity to move up the Premier League table. They are currently sixth in the standings with 36 points from 21 games. A win would take them up level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand.
Meanwhile, Wolves are eighth in the Premier League table with 34 points from 21 games. Bruno Lage's men have overcome a slow start to become dark horses for a top-four finish. Victory against Arsenal would take Wolves up to sixth, and just two points behind Manchester United, with a game in hand.
Wolves will also take confidence from their recent run of form. They have picked up four wins and a draw in their last five league games. The Gunners, meanwhile, have three wins, a draw and a defeat in their five recent Premier League games.
Wolves were also the victors the last time these two teams met at the Molineux. They picked up a 2-1 win in February last year, thanks to goals from Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho after Nicolas Pepe's opener for Arsenal.