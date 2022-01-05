“They’ll get a lot more out of him than they have out of Pogba” – Noel Whelan urges Manchester United to secure deal for 22-year-old midfielder

Football pundit Noel Whelan has urged Manchester United to pursue the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. The Hammers are reportedly willing to part ways with the Englishman for the right price in the summer.

According to a report from The Sun, Rice is looking to leave West Ham in the near future. The report states that Manchester United will be confident of signing the midfielder if West Ham do not secure Champions League football this season.

Football Insider reported that Rice will be worth around £90 million, given that he rejected the Hammers' contract proposal.

Football pundit Noel Whelan believes Manchester United will have to cough up a large sum of money if they are to sign Rice from West Ham in the summer. He told Football Insider:

“They might be confident of getting him, but they certainly won’t be getting a discount – that’s for sure. A player of his calibre demands a huge amount of money. It’s as simple as that. Declan Rice is a superstar and ready to play for Man United, Man City – any team in the Premier League.”

He was also adamant that Rice would be a better fit for Manchester United than French midfielder Paul Pogba. Whelan explained:

“He’s been consistently good for a number of seasons, captain for West Ham. He’d be perfect for a number of top sides. If it is Man United, they’ll get a lot more out of him than they have out of Pogba. That is guaranteed.”

He concluded:

“West Ham won’t be willing to let him go for less even if they finish outside those European spots. It’s just not going to happen.”

Rice has been brilliant for West Ham this season and has been leading the charge for the Hammers in the race for the top four. The London club are currently fifth in the league, three points above Manchester United and one point behind Arsenal in fourth.

If West Ham do manage to finish in the UEFA Champions League places, it is highly unlikely the 22-year-old will depart the club in the summer.

Manchester United will have to pick up their form soon

Manchester United lost 1-0 against Wolves in midweek.

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League, four points off Arsenal in fourth, with a game in hand on the Gunners. The Red Devils have been underwhelming under Ralf Rangnick so far, having won only two games across all competitions.

Rangnick's side will need to start improving their form quickly or they may be in danger of falling out of the race for the top 4.

