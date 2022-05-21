"They’ll just be wanting to get the season finished" - Michael Owen delivers his scoreline verdict for Manchester United's clash with Crystal Palace

Michael Owen predicts a shock 2-1 victory for Crystal Palace against his former side Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, 22 May. This will be the last time United will be managed by Ralf Rangnick as he will be replaced by Erik ten Hag in the summer.

Manchester United last played a game two weeks ago against Brighton & Hove Albion which they lost 4-0. Michael Owen believes Crystal Palace can take advantage of United's lackluster form in front of their adoring fans.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Michael Owen was quoted as saying the following:

"I’m not sure what happened to Palace in the second half at Goodison. They looked in total control, but Everton came back. Still, there were positives to take from the game and they again showed how dangerous a side they can be."

He added:

"United haven’t played in a couple of weeks, I’m not sure what to expect. The last away trip was a disaster against Brighton, I don’t think we’ll see much improvement here. For United, they’ll just be wanting to get the season finished and start a new era under ten Hag. I fancy Palace here. The atmosphere will be great, and they’ll want to end what’s been a great season in style.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have still not confirmed a place in next season's UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils need three points against Crystal Palace to secure their spot in the tournament.

United are currently sixth in the standings and cannot finish any higher. However, seventh-placed West Ham United are just two points behind and possess a much better goal difference than Ralf Rangnick's side.

Manchester United had a disappointing season despite spending big last summer

Manchester United looked set to have a great 2021-22 season following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane last summer. However, things have not gone according to plan at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are going to end yet another season without winning a single trophy. They have even failed to qualify for next season's Champions League and also suffered an embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag has a huge job ahead of him to guide Manchester United back to where they belong. The Dutchman will be tasked with rebuilding the squad in the summer as United are likely to see the likes of Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani leave at the end of the season.

Edited by Parimal