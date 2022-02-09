“They’ll probably win the league before Liverpool” – Gary Neville’s silly old Manchester United prediction resurfaces

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville's old prediction about the club winning the Premier League before Liverpool has resurfaced.

Speaking ahead of the 2019-20 season, Neville discussed the how he thought that the Red Devils were in a better position to win a title than Jurgen Klopp's side. He said:

"Eventually they will stumble upon the right recruitment system, the right recruitment people, they’ll get a great manager – hopefully that’s Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] – and they’ll start to win again. That’s going to happen."

“I can guarantee you as clear as day, Manchester United will win again. They’ll probably win the league before Liverpool, in my opinion. And that’s not being disrespectful, they’ll probably win the league before Liverpool. Turning his attention to Salah. And Liverpool, Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already. He [Carragher] knows, he won’t say it. I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it."

However, Jurgen Klopp's side finished 2nd the season before that as Manchester United finished 31 points behind them in 6th. Neville's comments backfired miserably and The Reds ended up winning the 2019-20 Premier League title, while the Red Devils finished 33 points behind them in 3rd.

"They're closer than you think" - Neville on Manchester United winning the Premier League before Liverpool

The Reds won the 2019-20 Premier League title

Jamie Carragher replied to Neville saying that Manchester United would not win the Champions League before Jurgen Klopp's side. Neville agreed but was adamant that the Red Devils would win the Premier League before the Reds. He said:

"Maybe not, but I think they’ll win a league before Liverpool. They’re more ripe, they’re closer than you think and it’s not as bad as you think. That’s always the way it is. And Liverpool, Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already. He [Carragher] knows, he won’t say it. I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it."

Jurgen Klopp's side have been one of the best teams across Europe over the past three years, having won both the 2018-19 Champions League title and the 2019-20 Premier League title. The Red Devils, on the other hand, have been on a five-year trophy drought.

