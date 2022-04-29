“They’ll be very secretive in their plans” – Alex McLeish claims Liverpool could bring in 'young' replacement for outgoing duo this summer

Alex McLeish has claimed that Liverpool could look to sign another forward this summer. The former Aston Villa manager has insisted that the Reds could look to sign a replacement up front, with two players potentially on their way out of the club.

As per Sky Sports, AC Milan is close to landing Anfield hero Divock Origi on a free transfer as his contract expires this summer. Fellow attacker Takumi Minamino could also be on his way out, with a number of clubs interested in his services if reports from SI are to be believed.

Alex McLeish has tipped the Merseyside giants to bring in a young attacker this summer. The 63-year-old has also insisted that the Reds do not have any breakthrough prospects coming through their youth ranks. The Scotsman told Football Insider:

“You couldn’t rule out Liverpool having another young forward coming in. They’ve not got any youngsters of their own really coming through, we’re not aware of that."

UnitedLive @Man_UnitedLive Liverpool are getting closer to finalizing the transfer of Darwin Núñez from Benfica. £60m plus £5m add-ons bid has been made. Benfica looks set to accept the offer in the next few hours. Liverpool are getting closer to finalizing the transfer of Darwin Núñez from Benfica. £60m plus £5m add-ons bid has been made. Benfica looks set to accept the offer in the next few hours.

The former Scotland boss has, however, insisted that Jurgen Klopp's side will surprise everyone by sealing the deal out of nowhere. McLeish added:

"They’ll be very secretive in their plans ahead of the summer now – as they should be. They’ll be looking in their dossier of potential players and trying to identify the perfect person to come in.”

Do Liverpool need another forward?

Liverpool have a very strong squad at the moment, with strength in depth in every department. The Merseysiders have such a plethora of options up front that players like Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have struggled to get too much playing time.

Jurgen Klopp has had the luxury of rotating his star attackers following the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto in January. However, if both Origi and Minamino depart the club in the summer, a new arrival could be on the cards to add more firepower to the Reds' lineup.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool always wanted Klopp to stay and be involved on transfers strategy - that's why they jumped into Luís Díaz deal in January. Official announcement soon for Jurgen Klopp and his contract extension with Liverpool until 2026, as reported by the great @David_Ornstein Liverpool always wanted Klopp to stay and be involved on transfers strategy - that's why they jumped into Luís Díaz deal in January. Official announcement soon for Jurgen Klopp and his contract extension with Liverpool until 2026, as reported by the great @David_Ornstein 🔴 #LFCLiverpool always wanted Klopp to stay and be involved on transfers strategy - that's why they jumped into Luís Díaz deal in January.

Next season promises to be a draining one with the World Cup sandwiched in the middle of the campaign. The new five-substitutes rule also offers managers the option to offer more game time to fringe players.

It can be challenging to get an attacker who would be content with not starting regularly and can still make a difference whenever he gets an opportunity. Liverpool, though, are one of the smartest players in the transfer market and could definitely find a player who fits that profile.

