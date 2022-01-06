“They'll struggle to get Europa League"- Frank McAvennie blasts Manchester United for 'weird' and 'shocking' decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick

Frank McAvennie has criticized Manchester United for appointing Ralf Rangnick. The former West Ham United forward believes Rangnick does not command respect at Old Trafford. He also felt the performances of the team under the German have been below par.

“I thought appointing this guy was weird,” McAvennie told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild. “You are bringing a guy in for six months, why? That makes absolutely no sense. He’s going to tell the players what to do and they are all telling him ‘shut up, you won’t be here next season’.”

McAvennie added:

“It’s no disrespect to Rangnick or the players, it’s just human nature. It’s a simple thing. How does the guy have any authority, all of this stuff sounds brutal. It hasn’t started well for him and everyone knows he’s here until the end of the season.”

Manchester United have just won once since the club took a break due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the club. They drew 1-1 against 19th-place Newcastle United in their first match back. The Red Devils then won 3-1 against Burnley before losing 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

McAvennie, criticizing the decision to get Rangnick, said:

“They will struggle to get Europa League football if they carry on like this. It’s been a shocking decision to get this guy in, I didn’t think it could get worse. They were garbage against Newcastle and not much better against Wolves last night. It’s a sorry state of affairs there, I can’t understand it.”

Manchester United might lose Cavani, Martial and Lingard in January

Manchester United have a large squad at Old Trafford but don't have the kind of balance they need to push for titles. The Red Devils are a top-heavy team with a lack of depth in midfield and defense.

The club reportedly want to sell Anthony Martial and are also ready to part ways with Jesse Lingard. They might also have to bid adieu to Edinson Cavani.

The Urugayan international signed a one-year extension last summer but his game time has been reduced by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cavani is rumored to be looking for greener pastures and wants to leave the club in January itself.

“I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying”. Rangnick: “Cavani will definitely NOT leave in January. We spoke about Edi and he knows that I will definitely not let him go — we will definitely need Edi. He’s amazing”“I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying”. #Cavani Rangnick: “Cavani will definitely NOT leave in January. We spoke about Edi and he knows that I will definitely not let him go — we will definitely need Edi. He’s amazing” 🔴 #MUFC“I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying”. #Cavani https://t.co/9fE5KzDeIA

Manchester United might part ways with all three players in January, as it will allow the club to raise money to fund a move for a box-to-box midfielder. Rangnick has a busy month on his hands at the moment as he is adamant to hold on to Cavani in January.

