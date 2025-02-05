"They’ll do the same thing" - Liverpool legend sends warning to Everton ahead of Merseyside derby next week 

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson believes the Reds should be wary of Everton's counterattack ahead of the Merseyside Derby. The two bitter rivals face each other on February 12 at Goodison Park in the Premier League game rescheduled from December.

The Toffees secured a 2-0 win over Liverpool last season at home, in April 2024. That remains the last time that the Reds have lost on the road, with the team firing on all cylinders under Arne Slot.

However, Everton have also been on the rise since David Moyes returned to Goodison Park to replace Sean Dyche last month. The Toffees have won their last three games under the Scot, scoring eight goals and conceding just two.

Speaking on talkSPORT, however, Thompson backed his former side to paint Merseyside red.

“Listen, they are scoring loads of goals, they’re doing well, Moysey’s doing great. So much respect for Moyesy and it will be a tough game. They beat us last year, we’ve got to go there ready. They’ll do the same thing, sit back and hit on the counter. They had a great win at the weekend, but we are coming to get them,” said Thompson.

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League title race after 23 games, six points ahead of Arsenal who have played a game more. A win against Everton will help Arne Slot's side open up a nine-point gap at the top.

How many games have Liverpool won under Arne Slot?

Arne Slot took over a well-drilled Liverpool side last summer and helped them hit a higher gear. The Reds were quick to rope in the Dutch manager following Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The German manager was a cult hero for the Merseyside club, helping them win multiple trophies, including their first-ever Premier League title. As such, replacing him was always going to be a critical affair.

However, Slot has done quite brilliantly so far. Liverpool have enjoyed a tremendous run under the Dutch manager, registering 28 wins and just three defeats in 36 games.

The Merseyside club have scored 87 goals and conceded 31. Apart from leading the Premier League title, they also finished at the top of the Champions League table, with seven wins in eight games. Slot's team next face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg on Thursday, February 6, and are trailing 1-0 in the tie.

