"They’ll be well rested" - Mark Lawrenson makes scoreline prediction of Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday (December 17).

The former defender believes that the Gunners are well-rested, which will earn them the three points. Manager Mikel Arteta had the luxury to make eight changes to his starting XI for the UEFA Champions League dead-rubber against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday (December 12), which ended 1-1.

Before that, the north Londoners suffered a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa, who are third in the Premier League. Only the central defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel, along with midfielder Kai Havertz, started both fixtures for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi also made six changes to his starting XI for the 1-0 win against Marseille on Thursday (December 14) in the UEFA Europa League. Before that, the Seagulls drew 1-1 with Burnley on Saturday (December 9).

Predicting a victory for the Gunners, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Brighton play on Thursday night, and their results in the league aren’t that good when they’ve had a midweek match while Arsenal had the early game on Tuesday, so they’ll be well rested. On paper, this is probably the game of the weekend in terms of pure football."

Brighton have conceded the most goals in the top-eight and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. They're eighth in the league with 26 points in 16 games. Meanwhile, the north London outfit are second, 10 points ahead of Brighton.

Arsenal boss provides update on winger Nelson ahead of Brighton clash

Reiss Nelson

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Reiss Nelson's fitness ahead of Arsenal's Premier League game with Brighton on Sunday. The former England under-21 international has been largely used as a squad player this season.

However, the winger can be lethal coming off the bench, providing pace and directness in attack. He started against PSV in midweek but was withdrawn in the 89th minute owing to cramp.

Arteta said about Nelson in his pre-match press conference (via Football London):

"He had a really good game. He was really lively, really brave in decision making and generated three or four big situations. He worked so hard he had to be subbed at the end because he was cramping."

Nelson recorded an impressive 95% passing accuracy, provided the assist for Eddie Nketiah's goal (42'), and completed five of eight dribbles.

He has made 13 appearances for Arsenal across competitions this season, bagging a goal and two assists, racking up 384 minutes of game time. Nelson is likely to start on the bench on Sunday.