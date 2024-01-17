"They are such a long way off the pace" - Paul Merson rips into Manchester United and Erik ten Hag after 2-2 draw with Spurs

TV pundit Paul Merson has lambasted Manchester United after their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, January 14.

Following the draw, Manchester United are seventh in the standings, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool (45), having played a game more. In his Sky Sports column, Merson said:

"They are such a long way off the pace. I wasn't shocked they didn't beat Spurs on Sunday. It's just where they are as a club. Ten Hag has lost nearly half of his football matches this season.

"I don't care if you are managing the bottom side in League Two, with form like that, you'd do well to keep your job."

He continued:

"It feels like Ten Hag gets the games he needs at just the right time. He gets a game where he can sneak a win and that just keeps his head above water. Something has to give soon. Something has to change at Old Trafford. Watching Man Utd, it's chalk and cheese in comparison to Spurs. At times it looks good, but more often than not there is nothing there."

Merson concluded:

"On Sunday against Spurs, I hardly heard Bruno Fernandes' name, but he's their best player. He should be on the ball all of the time. Why can't United find solutions to get him the ball? It's all so scruffy from United."

What happened in the game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur?

United took the lead in the third minute after Marcus Rashford drove the ball into the penalty area, and it fell to Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Danish forward took his time to collect his feet before slamming it into the roof of the net. Spurs equalised in the 19th minute when Richarlison found a free header from a Pedro Porro corner.

Spurs trailed once again when Rashford picked up a loose ball in 40th minute after a failed one-two with Hojlund before slotting it into the far post. Tottenham, though, equalised immediately after the break, in the 46th minute.

Rodrigo Bentancur drove into the Manchester United box and slammed home a near post finish past Andre Onana. The two sides settled for a point apiece with Spurs registering six shots on target to United's two. The visitors also had 64% ball possession.