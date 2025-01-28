"They look completely different players" - Jamie Carragher names 3 Liverpool stars who have improved under Arne Slot

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Ryab Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo have improved a lot for the Reds this season. He claims that the trio have done better under Arne Slot than they did with Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher stated that Gravenberch, who has played deeper in midfield, has looked like a different player this season. He believes that Diaz and Gakpo have also improved drastically and said (via TBR Football):

“And sometimes when we talk about a coach, I almost think sometimes a coach’s role is not almost just buying players. It’s actually improving the players that he inherits. So when you actually look at Slot, Gravenberch looks a different player. Luis Diaz looks a different player. Gakpo looks a different player. So he’s had an influence there. So these are players that were, some of them bought 18 months ago, but they look completely different players.”

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables this season. They have lost just two matches this season – both 1-0 defeats against Nottingham Forest in the league and Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

Virgil van Dijk heaps praise on Liverpool teammate

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was full of praise for Ryan Gravenberch after Liverpool's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. The Dutchman claimed that the midfielder was showing that he has world-class potential and said (via the club's official website):

“Last year he didn’t play as much but we all saw his quality and it was key to keep his head down and work his socks off. This year he has got the trust and the confidence. He can show his quality week in, week out and every few days. I am very impressed with him. Not only on the pitch but outside the pitch as well. He is still a young boy but he is growing into a man. The way you approach the game on and off the pitch is very key to be a world-class player. The consistency he is showing, he is a world-class player and he can only get better as well."

Liverpool will face PSV in the final UEFA Champions League game of the league phase on Wednesday. They take on AFC Bournemouth next in the Premier League on Saturday.

