"They look like Real Madrid but they're playing like a pub team" - Roy Keane tears into 'rubbish' Arsenal after unexpected FA Cup exit

Former footballer Roy Keane has blasted Arsenal, calling them a "pub team" following their FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. The Gunners crashed out of the FA Cup after losing 1-0 to the EFL Championship outfit, courtesy a late goal from Lewis Grabban.

Speaking on ITV during half-time and after the game, Keane said (as quoted by The Sun):

"It's been rubbish. They look like Real Madrid but they're playing like a pub team. There's still a softness. We were watching live here thinking: 'Arsenal are here for the taking'."

Keane's mention of Real Madrid was in reference to the all-white kit the Gunners wore as a statement of support for the 'No More Red' anti-knife crime campaign.

The defeat against Forest would have massively derailed the confidence of a young Arsenal side who had just started putting together some good results. Arteta's side entered the game after winning four of their last five matches, only narrowly losing to Manchester City in a fairly even contest.

Keane added that the Gunners weren't worthy of a victory after a poor performance, saying:

"They didn't show any presence about them. Arsenal deserved everything they got today. That's a big setback for them today."

The result will also add to the scrutiny on Arteta as the FA Cup was one of two titles that Arsenal could have realistically won this season. Having exited the famous tournament, the Spanish tactician will hope to make it to the EFL Cup final and nail down a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal have a tough run of fixtures coming up

On the back of the defeat to Forest, Arsenal will take on Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at Anfield on Thursday (13 January). This will be followed by a blockbuster north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on 16 January.

The Gunners will then host Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final before taking on Burnley in their final match of January. Arsenal will begin the month of February against an upbeat Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit before meeting Brentford.

Arteta will hope to rally his troops after successive losses as they look to add a first EFL Cup title since 1993 and finish in the top four for the first time in six years.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava