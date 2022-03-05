"They look unbelievable going forward" - Michael Owen gives his prediction for Liverpool vs West Ham United Premier League clash

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has given his prediction for Liverpool's clash against West Ham United this weekend.

The Reds will face the Hammers on Saturday, and both sides have a lot to play for.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to keep up the pressure on league leaders Manchester City, who play their local rivals Manchester United on Sunday. They are only six points behind the Cityzens and could reduce their lead to three points with a win against West Ham.

David Moyes' men, on the other hand, find themselves in a five-way battle for a top-four finish. They currently occupy fifth place in the league standings and are only two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. However, six-placed Arsenal have the same number of points with three games in hand over them.

Owen believes the immense quality in the Reds' squad should be enough to see off their east London opponents. He wrote in his column for BetVictor (via The Mirror):

"I thought some of Liverpool’s play was superb against Chelsea last week."

"This is now easily the best squad that Klopp has had at his disposal, and he’s actually got some selection dilemmas. Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz and Firmino can’t all play in the same team. That’s a good problem to have though!"

The 42-year-old stated that Liverpool look "unbelievable" going forward and predicted a 3-1 scoreline in favor of the Merseyside club.

Owen also believes West Ham have too many competitors for the fourth spot and seem to be losing out to them. He wrote:

"West Ham haven’t been playing well of late, but that was a huge win over Wolves last week. They kept their small chance of a top four finish alive and got a bit of confidence back. A defeat here though, and I think there’s too many teams ahead of them in that race for 4th."

"I think Liverpool will score a few here. They look unbelievable going forward at times, 3-1."

Liverpool have been in great form

These are exciting times to be a Liverpool fan as the Reds have looked like a force to be reckoned with lately.

Jurgen Klopp's men head into Saturday's game on the back of six consecutive victories in the Premier League. Their previous game in the league was a 6-0 rout of Leeds United last month.

Klopp has a plethora of talent available to him in every position and could face a selection dilemma. His side will definitely be overwhelming favorites against David Moyes' West Ham United.

