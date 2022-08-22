“They lose all the time!" - Aston Villa branded an 'utter disgrace' and told they've got worse since Steven Gerrard's arrival

Tottenham Hotspur transfer insider John Wenham has branded Aston Villa as an utter disgrace and has slammed manager Steven Gerrard. Wenham has claimed that the West Midlands club have got worse since the arrival of the Liverpool legend as their manager.

The Villans have lost two of their opening three games this season in the Premier League and find themselves in 13th position right now.

Wenham has claimed that Gerrard made a solid initial impact at Villa Park upon his arrival from Rangers in November 2021 but things have gone downhill since.

Wenham claimed that Aston Villa's season could go from bad to worse with summer signing Diego Carlos set to miss almost six months with injury. The Brazilian suffered a cruciate knee injury in Villa's 2-1 win against Everton.

Wenham told Football Insider:

"He has been a disaster. I think it has been covered over by the fact that he started quite well when he came down from Rangers to take that job. Since then they have been an utter disaster. Now I see Diego Carlos is out for six months or something like that."

Villa Analytics @VillaAnalytics Every Aston Villa manager to lose more than 50% of their games in charge:



57.1% Tim Sherwood

56.5% Remi Garde

52.4% STEVEN GERRARD



Should we lose to West Ham, Arsenal, and Man City, Gerrard will officially be the worst manager in our 148-year history. Every Aston Villa manager to lose more than 50% of their games in charge:57.1% Tim Sherwood56.5% Remi Garde52.4% STEVEN GERRARDShould we lose to West Ham, Arsenal, and Man City, Gerrard will officially be the worst manager in our 148-year history. https://t.co/claDHj9WDP

He added:

“They lose all the time. Every time I see the Villa score they have lost. Eddie Howe is the English manager carrying the rest of the league at the moment, Gerrard is under pressure."

Wenham has slammed Gerrard for spending a lot of money without delivering the right results and insisted that Dean Smith would have done a better job.

He has also bashed star players like Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho for not being able to deliver for the Midlands club. He said:

“They have spent so much money and they have actually got worse. Would Dean Smith have done any worse if he had stayed in the job? If they can’t turn it around soon, you would be worried. Buendia, total waste of money. Bailey has done nothing. There are some really bad vibes at Villa."

He added:

“Coutinho came over and as soon as it looked like he was going to get a permanent transfer he’s disappeared. Worrying times.”

Aston Villa have spent €54.5 million this summer and signed five players. They include Coutinho, Carlos, Boubacar Kamara, Robin Olsen and Ludwig Augustinsson.

Aston Villa struggling under Steven Gerrard

After an excellent job at Rangers, expectations were naturally high from Steven Gerrard when he took the Aston Villa job. He won the Scottish Premiership with his former side before moving to the Premier League.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Gary Neville's win percentage at Valencia: 35.7%



Steven Gerrard's win percentage at Aston Villa: 35.5%Gary Neville's win percentage at Valencia: 35.7% Steven Gerrard's win percentage at Aston Villa: 35.5%Gary Neville's win percentage at Valencia: 35.7%👀 https://t.co/BWHr3weR8k

Things started quite well for the former England captain at Villa Park as well but pressure is increasingly mounting on him.

Aston Villa have won three of their last 14 games going back to the end of last season. If things don't improve quickly, it would not be a surprise to see Gerrard sacked.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh