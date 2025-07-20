"They are losing a great player" - Paul Pogba weighs in on Marcus Rashford's impending exit from Manchester United 

Paul Pogba has claimed that Manchester United are losing a great player with Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona. He believes that the pressure is now on Ruben Amorim as he needs to win or get sacked at Old Trafford.

Speaking to iShowSpeed, Pogba expressed his delight at Rashford getting a new club after Manchester United gave his #10 jersey to Matheus Cunha. He believes that Barcelona will benefit form the arrvial of the Englishman and said (via UtdDistrict):

"That's crazy. I'm happy for him because they took his number out. Man United, they're losing a great player, unlucky for them. Great for Barcelona. I'm not even talking about Manchester United, because they're bought a few players and the new manager [Amorim] wants to do his thing, I guess. So, it's not really his fault. If he doesn't believe in someone, he needs to win, in the end. If he doesn't play well, if he doesn't win, they're going to sack him. I'm happy for Marcus, though."

Marcus Rashford has been out of Ruben Amorim's plans since December 2025 and he was loaned out to Aston Villa in January. The forward was keen on joining Barcelona this summer and is set to join them on a season-long loan this week, with the Catalan side covering all his wages.

Marcus Rashford has burnt bridges at Manchester United, claims Paul Parker

Paul Parker has told Marcus Rashford that he needs to leave Manchester United as he has burnt the bridges at the club. He believes that the Barcelona target has turned his back on the people who have supported him and told Gameshub:

“Marcus Rashford must move on from Manchester United and prove himself once again. I think he’s got that inside of him, there’s still a fire in his belly, but he must prove it to himself. It’s clear he doesn’t have the appetite to play for Utd anymore and it’s a shame, but that’s how it’s become."

“He's burnt his bridges at Old Trafford, there’s been people that supported him, he’s a local boy and they’re the ones who are going to back you. They want to see effort, not losing the ball and just shrugging your shoulders.”

The Athletic have reported that Marcus Rashford is traveling to Barcelona to seal his move. The Catalan side will have the option to sign him permanently next summer, similar to what Aston Villa had this summer.

