"They haven't lost in 30 games" - Robert Lewandowski says Lionel Messi-led Argentina are among favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Poland and Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski has said that Lionel Messi's Argentina are among the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar later this month.

Argentina are considered one of the potential winners of the famed quadrennial tournament owing to its ongoing 35-match unbeaten run. Ranked third in the world, Lionel Scaloni's side are currently in a rich vein of form, lifting two trophies in the last 15 months.

La Albiceleste have been drawn in Group C of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, alongside Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. The two-time champions are scheduled to open their campaign on 22 November.

During an interview with MARCA, Lewandowski was asked whether La Albiceleste are one of the favorites to win the tournament. He said:

"Yes, I think that Argentina, with Messi, are one of the favorites to win the World Cup. They haven't lost in 30 games. They play well and you can see that they are a very good team. They have a plan, which they are following as a group."

When asked whether the sport of football owes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a FIFA World Cup crown, Lewandowski responded:

"If you analyse football in the last 10/15 years, the two main figures have been Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and, in the end, if you think about who deserves to win this World Cup, these two names always appear. They are legends."

Lewandowski, who is set to captain Poland in their group-stage clash against La Albiceleste on Wednesday (30 November), continued:

"In the case of Messi, it is impossible for his achievements to be repeated, and furthermore, his incredible story continues. He now dreams of winning the World Cup. For him, this is a great challenge. Now he wants to win the title, but this is a World Cup and you never know what will happen."

Messi, who is set to feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup later this month, is on a mission to end Argentina's 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy. Earlier, he guided his nation to a runners-up finish in the 2014 edition.

PSG star Lionel Messi opines on Argentina's chances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to Ole, Argentina captain Lionel Messi explained that his team should remain united and strong to boost their chances of performing well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He said:

"In 2014, we performed very well. It was an unforgettable experience. I enjoyed it a lot and where it became clear to me, more than ever, that the most important thing is to be a strong and united group. That ultimately leads you to the important goal. Today, I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one from 2014."

Argentina are scheduled to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (16 November) in their final warm-up match.

