“They lost the best in the world” - Granada star says he’s ‘not scared’ to face Barcelona

Barcelona will take on Granada in their fourth La Liga game of the season at Camp Nou on Monday. The visitors' striker Luis Suarez has warned he isn't scared of facing the Catalan giants, especially after they've lost the best player in the world.

The Colombian forward said:

“Going to Camp Nou is always complicated, regardless of what has happened at Barcelona. We are going to play our game. We are not going to think of them, good or bad. We want three points and we hope to get our first win. It would be beautiful to get our first La Liga win in this stadium.”

total Barça @totalBarca Granada on Monday.



Barcelona parted ways with their talisman, Lionel Messi, who left for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Luis Suarez believes it was a big loss for the Catalan giants, adding that he has no fear heading into the vital encounter.

“They lost the best player in the world. I’m not scared to face Barcelona, but yes, they lost an important player," the Colombian added.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona failed to register a single shot on target against Bayern Munich 😬 Barcelona failed to register a single shot on target against Bayern Munich 😬 https://t.co/Anis0d1pNR

It's all been chaotic at Barcelona over the last few days following the Blaugrana's disappointing 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. That poor result has put Ronald Koeman's job under serious threat and the tactician will be hoping to relieve the tension with a victory today.

Barcelona will be hoping to earn a better result this time

How Barcelona and Granada have fared in La Liga so far this season

Barcelona earned a promising start to the new La Liga campaign with a 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad in their opening fixture. They played out a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in their second game but returned to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over Getafe last time out.

Blaugrana currently rank 10th on the table, basically because they've played two games fewer than other La Liga clubs. They could jump to third spot if they manage to earn a convincing victory against Granada this evening.

That shouldn't be too difficult considering the visitors have been on an awful run of form in their recent games. Granada are yet to win a game in the Spanish top flight so far this season, with their five fixtures producing four defeats and one draw. They currently rank 17th in the table.

