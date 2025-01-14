"They have lost three home games" - Betis boss makes Barcelona claim ahead of Copa del Rey clash against Catalan giants

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has made a confident claim ahead of their clash against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. They are set to face the Catalans in an away clash on Wednesday, January 15.

Barcelona have gained momentum after their 5-2 win against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final. It marked the Catalans' first trophy this season and under new coach Hansi Flick. In the Copa del Rey, Barca beat Barbastros 4-0 in the Round of 32 and are now set to face Real Betis in the Round of 16.

Barca last faced Real Betis in an away clash in LaLiga in December, where they were held to a 2-2 draw. They are also third in the LaLiga table behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and rivals Real Madrid.

Keeping their current form and their recent triumph in mind, Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini shared his two cents before the Copa del Rey clash. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"They are a very tough opponent, of course. Barcelona at home is not the ideal draw, but we will still go for the win. We must not forget that they have lost three home games, one against Las Palmas and another against Leganés."

"We are going to try to show there why we could have beaten them here in the game that ended 2-2. Barcelona’s last performance [in the Supercopa final] was very good, without a doubt, but they have lost three games at home."

The three home games Barcelona lost this season were against Las Palmas (2-1), Leganes (1-0) and Atletico Madrid (2-1). Overall, the Catalans have registered 12 wins, five losses, and two draws in 19 games.

"This season is not easy" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick makes feelings clear ahead of Copa del Rey clash vs Real Betis

Hansi Flick Press Conference - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Real Betis in the Copa del Rey, coach Hansi Flick spoke about the club's difficulties this season. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I really liked the way we played against Madrid [in the Supercopa final]. It has to give us confidence. This season is not easy. We have to prove it tomorrow. It’s very important that we have the same performance and focus."

"We are ready to win this game [against Real Betis]. In every pass, in every situation, we have to be perfect. This is the essence of the team. We are facing a very good team and we have to show it.”

Barcelona last won the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 season after a 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in the final. Lionel Messi notably scored a brace in the game, marking his last trophy with his boyhood side before his departure in August 2021.

The Catalans also hold the highest number of Copa del Rey titles with 31 wins. After their triumph in the Supercopa de Espana, Barca will try to keep up the momentum to bring home their second title of the season.

