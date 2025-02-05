"They have lost that X-factor, that box office appeal" - Paul Parker calls out Manchester United for their 'awful' football

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes that the Red Devils have lost their box office appeal. Ruben Amorim's team have struggled to impress of late and are currently 13th in the Premier League table after 24 games.

The Portuguese was roped in to turn the club's fortunes around after a poor start to the season under Erik ten Hag. However, Manchester United have now won eight and lost as many of the 18 games under Amorim so far.

Speaking to Instant Casino, Parker pointed out that his former club have become boring on the pitch.

“I was there for the Palace game – went to the Fulham game at the end of last season and now Palace – and, wow, it’s just awful. A lot of people are coming up to me and telling me they are bored. I think that is what it’s become now, there is no excitement," said Parker.

He continued:

“United was always about bums off seats, get the ball out to wide players who could run with and without it, midfield players that can make storming runs into the box – they have lost that. They have lost that X-factor, that box office appeal at this moment."

Manchester United will next face Leicester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round tie at Old Trafford on Friday, February 7.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Brazilian youngster?

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Brazilian right-back Wesley Franca, according to Fichajes.net. The Red Devils have already strengthened their left-back slot by roping in Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the winter. They have also offloaded Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia on loan, and are preparing for an eventful summer.

Ruben Amorim is implementing a 3-4-3 system that heavily relies on marauding wing-backs. Dorgu is expected to be a fine fit for the Portuguese head coach's tactics.

However, it now appears that Amorim also has his eyes on the right-back position. The Red Devils have deployed Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui to mixed effect in the role this season.

Manchester United are now eyeing an upgrade and have found their man in Franca. The 21-year-old has been quite impressive for Flamengo this season, and the Red Devils are apparently willing to offer €30m for his signature. Their proposal could convince the Brazilian side, but other clubs could also enter the race between now and the end of the season.

