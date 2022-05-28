"They won't have that luxury in Paris" - Liverpool legend John Barnes makes bold claim about Real Madrid ahead of UCL final

Liverpool legend John Barnes has insisted that Real Madrid played poorly on their road to the UEFA Champions League final.

The Reds will lock horns with Los Blancos at the Stade de France in the Champions League final tonight. They will be looking to win their third trophy of the season, having already won the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Liverpool, though, have to beat 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid to get their hands on Ol' Big Ears. Carlo Ancelotti's side have already won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup this campaign.

The Spanish giants beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to Paris. However, Barnes feels they were not at their best in those games and only got past their opponents because of the support of the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With the final set to take place at the Stade de France, the Liverpool legend has claimed that Real Madrid will not have the 'luxury' of home fans today. The Englishman is also of the view that Karim Benzema is the 'only trouble' Los Blancos could cause the Reds. He told Bonus Code Bets:

“The only trouble that Madrid could cause is Karim Benzema, not the entire forward line. Benzema scores the goals, Rodrygo obviously came on and scored a few, but it’s really Benzema that’s the threat."

“You look at what Real did against Manchester City, Chelsea, and others, but it’s always that they’ve played poorly – including their home games, and then in the last 15 minutes they’ve come back at the Santiago Bernabeu, when the crowd have got behind them."

“Everything Madrid have done in this season’s competition has been in the last 10 minutes, at home. They aren’t at home with their fans against Liverpool, so they can’t go two or three nil down against Liverpool and try to come back. They won’t have that luxury in Paris.”

Barnes seems to be positive about his former club's chances of winning the Champions League today. It remains to be seen if the Reds can beat Real Madrid to lift the trophy for the seventh time in their history.

Liverpool legend glad to face Real Madrid instead of Manchester City

Ancelotti's side beat Premier League champions Manchester City to book their place in the Champions League final. Barnes is glad that it turned out the way it did as Pep Guardiola's side would have been a tougher opponent for the Reds. He said:

“I’m glad Liverpool have to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final and not Manchester City. City would cause us far more problems in comparison to Madrid."

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal on their way to the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer