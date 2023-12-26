“They make it easier for everyone around them” - Ben White lavishes praise on ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal duo

Ben White has lavished praise on Arsenal's center-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes after their 1-1 league draw against Liverpool on 23 December.

The trio started in defense with left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko completing the back four. White, who can play as a center-back but has predominantly been used as a right-back by Mikel Arteta, started down the right flank.

Gabriel and Saliba, as expected, were the center-back partnership. Mohamed Salah found the net in the 29th minute but that was arguably Zinchenko's fault given how Salah got the better of him to make space for the shot.

Apart from that moment, the Gunners defense hardly gave the Reds a chance to score. Saliba recorded six recoveries and three clearances and won five duels. Gabriel, who scored a header in the fourth minute to put his team in front, managed five recoveries and six headed clearances.

Together, they ensured the Reds did not get the second goal that they were looking for at Anfield. After the game, White praised the duo and said (h/t Mirror):

"They are unbelievable together. They are so strong and powerful. They make it easier for everyone around them. No one is dominating them speed-wise or strength-wise. It's hard for strikers to come up against and find anything positive to come out of the game."

Gabriel, 26, is arguably in the prime of his career, and the Brazilian's contract, just like Saliba's, expires only in the summer of 2027. The Frenchman, meanwhile, is still just 22 years old and can get even better as the years pass, which can only be a good thing for Arsenal.

Ben White looking for positives from Arsenal's draw against Liverpool

Arsenal probably left the happier of the two sides after Anfield saw a 1-1 draw in the top-of-the-table clash.

After all, the Gunners knew a draw would be enough to go into Christmas Day top of the tree. Moreover, the hosts would always be a threat on their home ground, given they haven't lost there all season.

Elaborating on the result against Liverpool, Ben White continued, via the aforementioned source:

"I think when you come here it's so, so tough and to come away with a point is probably a positive. That's what we have got now, we are such a positive team. We wanted to come here and win, and I think you see that from our performance."

Arsenal lead the table with 40 points from 18 league matches, while Liverpool sit in second with 39 points, leading Aston Villa on goal difference. Both the Gunners and the Reds have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League during this campaign (16).