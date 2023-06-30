“They make me feel empowered yet s*xy” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reacts to being new face of clothing company

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was recently announced as the face of GUESS and Marciano (via MSN). The Spanish influencer and model posed in a photoshoot for the brand in Madrid's historic 19th-century Santo Mauro Hotel.

In one picture, Rodriguez, while posing in a rose floral bustier dress, showed off her tanned and toned legs. The brand's new campaign was directed by Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano, who had this to say about the 29-year-old model's appearance in the shoot:

"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina, going behind the veil to catch a glimpse into this superstar's life of glamour."

The Portuguese striker's partner admits that she has taken a liking to the brand and said:

"I am truly honoured to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano. I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered yet sexy. They have a distinct feminine character while expressing a timeless essence."

Currently, Georgina, along with her boyfriend and children, are spending time holidaying on a private yacht, pictures of which were shared by the Al-Nassr striker and his partner on their Instagram accounts.

Ronaldo, 38, recently achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first male footballer to make 200 appearances for his national team. The former Manchester United striker scored late on against 10 men Iceland in his 200th appearance to seal the victory for his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares pictures with national team colleague, Diogo Dalot

Iceland Portugal Euro 2024 Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Diogo Dalot was featured in a series of pictures posted by the Al-Nassr striker while on vacation.

The Manchester United right-back recently signed a new agreement that will see him at Old Trafford till 2028, with an option to extend for a further year. Speaking about his new contract, Dalot said:

"Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football. We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined."

The 24-year-old defender has appeared 107 times for the Red Devils, scoring thrice and providing six assists across all competitions.

Dalot has registered 12 appearances for Portugal, scoring two goals and providing three assists so far.

