"They are about to make a huge mistake" - Barcelona warned they would look like Real Madrid with next season's away kit

Barcelona are expected to imitate their arch-rivals Real Madrid by adopting the white colour for their away kit for the 2023-24 campaign. However, many are against the move, including former presidential candidate Lluis Bassat, who has spoken out against it.

SPORT journalist Joan Vehils recently made the shocking revelation that Barcelona are contemplating going white like Real Madrid for their away kit for next season. Club president Joan Laporta and his board are said to be ready to approve the idea.

SPORT English @Sport_EN Barcelona to wear white away shirt during the 2023-24 season sport.es/en/news/barca/… Barcelona to wear white away shirt during the 2023-24 season sport.es/en/news/barca/…

Should that happen, it would be the first time the Blaugrana will adopt the white colour, which is the primary colour of their bitter rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona last wore it during the 1977-78 campaign.

Reacting to the development, Bassat, who ran for the presidency at the club in 2003, praised the branding-related changes the club has made in recent years. However, he said that adopting a white jersey would be a huge mistake.

“Brands are not just a name and a symbol or a shield They are much more. They are colours, font and, above all, values,” he wrote in his column La Vanguardia (h/t Mundo Deportivo).

He continued:

“FC Barcelona has done very well, in recent years, updating its font, which we professionals call the logo and its shield. But they are about to make a huge mistake in the use of colours.”

Focusing on kit colour, Bassat said he can put up with pink, yellow or sky blue even though he doesn't like seeing the team wear them, but going white would be out of the equation to avoid causing confusion with Real Madrid.

“I don’t like to see my team in sky blue, yellow or pink, but I can put up with it if it’s to improve our battered economy," the Spaniard continued. "But in white, as they announce it will be the second kit for next season, no. Absolutely No. There is already another club in Spain known as the white club or the white players, and I don’t want them to confuse us,” he added.

What's next for Barcelona?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

The Blaugrana are currently out of action due to the international break but are expected to return to the pitch next weekend, with a La Liga clash with Mallorca on October 1.

Following that, they will switch focus to the UEFA Champions League, where they will lock horns with Inter Milan before returning to the Spanish top flight to clash with Celta Vigo. They currently trail leaders Real Madrid by two points after six games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far