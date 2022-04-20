“They make our life easier” – Mohamed Salah offers interesting assessment of Manchester United after guiding Liverpool to 4-0 win

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has given an intriguing analysis of how Manchester United assisted the Reds' 4-0 victory over the languid Red Devils.

Salah was at his usual best on Tuesday night, adding a double to the hat-trick he had already scored earlier in the season against United.

Luis Diaz's 5th minute strike put Liverpool in the driving seat and from then on, it seemed a lost cause for the Red Devils.

Salah then added yet another fantastic effort to his long list of incredible goals this season in the 22nd minute with United players almost pausing like statues.

Sadio Mane then added another in the 68th minute following wonderful build-up play from Jurgen Klopp's side. Salah then put the icing on the cake with an exquisite chip.

Mo Salah has ENDED his goal drought in style tonight!

But the Egyptian star claims that the Anfield side's night was made easier by the performance of their fierce rivals. He told Sky Sports (via Eurosport):

“They make our life easier in the midfield and at the back."

Indeed, Liverpool's first two goals were made easier by United's questionable defending with the Red Devils playing a high line despite having five at the back.

Salah continued:

“They always try to give us the ball in a situation like one against one. So they make our life much easier."

The former Chelsea winger then commented on the pace at which Klopp's side looked to capitalize on momentum during the game, stating:

“We have a clean sheet here, a clean sheet there [at Old Trafford]. We get to the game and want to score one goal. Once we get the first, we want to get the second, once we get the second, we’ll go for a third. But I think it’s a top performance from us, here and away. Hopefully we’ll carry on like this.”

Liverpool's Thiago and Mo Salah react to their 4-0 win over Man United

Liverpool blitz Manchester United away and have the momentum with a quadruple at stake

If there was one game Manchester United fans didn't want to lose this season, it would be this one.

Liverpool are in with the chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, having already wrapped up the Carabao Cup in February. They are in the final of the FA Cup against Chelsea and will play Villarreal in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

They are now leading the title race, albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

Harry Maguire commented before the game on how his United side were motivated more by the prospect of picking up three points for the fans than denting Liverpool's hopes.

But the way in which the Reds destroyed his Manchester United team speaks volumes of just how far apart the two fierce rivals now are.

Liverpool toyed with United for fun at times and their nine-goal aggregate score against the Red Devils this season is the biggest in the history of this rivalry.

It shows how much momentum Jurgen Klopp's team have heading into the business end of what has been a remarkable season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat