"They manage to do everything the position requires" - Fabio Aurelio heaps praise on Liverpool duo

Former Liverpool star Fabio Aurelio has heaped praise on Reds duo Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold for their contributions as full-backs.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have established themselves as one of the best full-back pairings in Europe during their time at Liverpool. The two have provided a total of 110 assists between them for the Reds.

The full-back pairing have continued their fine form this season as well. Robertson has claimed 10 assists in the Premier League this campaign, while Alexander-Arnold has registered 11. The England international currently tops the assists table in the top-flight, while the Scot is joint second with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Providing his thoughts on Robertson and Alexander-Arnold's importance to the Reds, Aurelio described them as complete full-backs. The former Liverpool defender feels the two were born to be full-backs. He told the club's official website:

"They [Robertson and Alexander-Arnold] manage to do everything the position requires. As I said about Robertson [being a complete full-back] previously, we can say the same about Trent. Both are very complete full-backs. Both spend the matches going up and down the pitch, they participate a lot in the team’s game. We can really say that both were born to be full-backs."

The former left-back also believes Robertson is among the best players to have played in the position. He said:

"I’ve seen a few great left-backs during my career – some very strong defensively, some much more offensive. But if you look at the whole full-back role, he [Robertson] is complete in defence, in attack, he can score goals, he has pace, he has stamina, he is aggressive. So, he has to be at the top of the list, you can’t say different than that. His numbers talk for themselves."

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold are no doubt integral to Jurgen Klopp's system at Anfield.

Fabio Aurelio is back at Liverpool

Fabio Aurelio plied his trade for the Reds for six years between 2006 and 2012. The Brazilian made 134 appearances for the Merseyside-based club during his time with them.

The former defender is now set to return to Anfield to play for Liverpool legends against Barcelona legends on Saturday. Apart from Aurelio, a number of Reds greats will return to the club this weekend. Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger and Dirk Kuyt are among those who are set to feature for the Reds.

