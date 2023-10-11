“They are not having the manager” – Ex-Manchester United star claims players feel ‘disgusted’ with Ten Hag for Cristiano Ronaldo treatment

Former Manchester United striker Alan Brazil has said that not all players at Old Trafford are sold on manager Erik ten Hag. On TalkSPORT, Brazil said that some players at the club are unhappy with the manager's handling of certain players.

Ten Hag famously booted Ronaldo out of the playing XI last season, and with neither party agreeing to back down, the situation escalated. Ronaldo gave an explosive interview, speaking against his manager and club. Ronaldo and United mutually parted ways later that month (November 2022).

Ten Hag has frozen Jadon Sancho out of the squad this season after the player took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to hit out at claims made by the manager about the winger's attitude and application in training.

Brazil has said:

"This is what I've been hearing ... from a Man United player who told someone I know very well. He said the players are not having the manager.

"They're not having him at all. By all accounts, they are disgusted by the way he treated Ronaldo - and they say Sancho is a great guy who works his socks off."

He added:

"I don't know if it's a leak, but I know opinion, so I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions. We are okay with it."

Manchester United have made a poor start to the new season

There's mounting pressure on Ten Hag, who after a successful campaign last season, has seen his team make a poor start this time around. United have lost six of their opening 11 games across competitions.

Manchester United are tenth in the Premier League and are at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group after losing against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. They return to Premier League action after the international break against Sheffield United on October 21.