“They have so many Ballons d’Or because I played [at] 20%” – Mario Balotelli makes emphatic claim about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Mario Balotelli has made an emphatic claim that he couldn't win the Ballon d'Or because he didn't give his all on the pitch. His former agent, Mino Raiola, told him that he only played at his 20% instead of 100%.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have 12 Ballons d'Or between them and Balotelli was once among the players who were touted to win the award at least once. However, the former Manchester City and Liverpool star never managed to reach the heights he was backed for by his coaches.

Speaking to Italian outlet Repubblica, Balotelli claimed that he was always told by Raiola that he had the chance to win the Ballon d'Or. However, his issue was not giving his 100% on the pitch. He said:

"Raiola always told me that Ronaldo and Messi - they have so many Ballons d'Or because I played 20% of my chances and that if I played 100% I would have won them [Ballons d'Or]. If I look at my career, I have one regret: I could have done more."

Balotelli is currently playing for FC Sion in Switzerland, having joined them in the summer window last year. In 19 appearances across competitions for them, he has scored six and assisted one goal.

Mario Balotelli wanted to win the Ballon d'Or

Mario Balotelli has always insisted that he wants to win the Ballon d'Or in his career but hasn't managed to win one. He spoke to The Athletic last year and claimed he was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said:

"I missed some chances to be at that level. But I am 100 per cent sure that my quality is the same level as these people, but I… I missed some chances, you know? It happens. And nowadays, I cannot say I'm as good as Ronaldo, because Ronaldo won how many golden balls (Ballons d'Or)? Five? You cannot compare yourself to Messi and Ronaldo, nobody can. But if we're talking about only quality, football quality, I have nothing to be jealous of them, to be honest."

He made similar claims in 2016 and told Corriere della Sera:

"On the scale of 0 to 10, I stopped at five, but I'll get to 10 eventually. I want to get there. I will win the Ballon d'Or."

However, he didn't win the coveted individual award.

