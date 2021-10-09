“They may prove themselves best equipped” – Jamie Carragher explains why Arsenal must be watched closely in Premier League top-4 race 

Jamie Carragher has picked Arsenal as the team to watch out for in the race for a top-four spot this season. After a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, the Gunners are on a four-game unbeaten run and find themselves 11th in the standings.

Meanwhile, the likes of Everton, Brighton and West Ham have started the season brightly. They are either level on points or within touching distance of Manchester United, who currently occupy fourth spot.

But Carragher still feels it's worth keeping an eye out for Arsenal in the race to secure Champions League football next season.

The former Liverpool defender wrote in his column for the The Telegraph:

“We can already see which are the top four strongest Premier League teams. West Ham have had a good start, as have Brighton and Everton, but over the course of 38 games I am sure both clubs would take a Europa League place if it was offered right now."

Carragher added:

“The team that I think is worth watching closely as the season evolves is Arsenal. If they can get the consistency into their young side, the lack of European football can be a massive help for Arteta as he spends more time with his players on the training ground."

Carragher's predictions for West Ham and Brighton may be placed right. Neither club have the experience nor the squad depth to sustain a push for a top-four finish for an entire season. Arsenal, on the other hand, are seasoned campaigners.

Their recent troubles may have shifted them to the bracket below. But they remain a strong team nonetheless.

The lack of European games this season could indeed prove to be a blessing in disguise for Arsenal. Mid-week games not only tire players, but it also shifts focus away from the league. Arsenal will have one full week to prepare for most Premier League games this season.

Speaking about Arsenal's chances of finishing in a Champions League spot, Carragher said:

“I think it is too soon for them to qualify for the Champions League, but of the chasing pack they may prove themselves best equipped to challenge.”

Arsenal have started a new project under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have endured a difficult time of late in the Premier League. The club have been accused by fans of not spending money in the transfer market. However, they seem determined to set it right this time with a flurry of new signings.

Arsenal have backed their new manager Mikel Arteta to the hilt over the last two summers by splashing the cash on several players. The manager failed to deliver last season but will want to do better this time around.

Arsenal @Arsenal 💬 "This award represents the way everyone has been together, has been working and has been positive in difficult moments."🎙 @M8Arteta 💬 "This award represents the way everyone has been together, has been working and has been positive in difficult moments."🎙 @M8Arteta

